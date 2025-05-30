Landon Donovan Thinks MLS Teams Will Have an Advantage in FIFA Club World Cup
The FIFA Club World Cup is coming to the United States this summer, and Landon Donovan thinks the local clubs can make some noise.
Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC are both part of the 32-team field that will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami received the host country slot for the U.S. after earning the 2024 Supporters' Shield—given to the MLS team with the best regular-season record—while Seattle qualified after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup.
A third MLS team also has the potential to join the mix. Los Angeles FC will face Club América on Saturday, May 31, with the winner filling the void left by Club León after it was removed from the field due to a rules violation.
With potentially three MLS teams participating in the Club World Cup, Donovan believes each will hold an edge on the international competition.
“I think MLS teams have an advantage because, clearly, environment,” Donovan told Sports Illustrated. “And atmosphere and understanding what it's like to play here in the summer. It's not easy to play here in the summer. They don't have the travel factor that teams have coming here initially, so there's no adaptation period, time zones, jet lag, all that.”
Donovan added that European teams may also experience fatigue as they will be at the end of their seasons come the competition in June and July.
“How teams manage that, giving players rest, not giving them rest, coming straight into the tournament while they've still trained, or they're gonna give them time off, there's gonna be some adaptation period for most teams, especially the European teams,” Donovan says. “MLS teams don't have to deal with any of that.”
As for picking the club that will go the furthest, Donovan would not be surprised to see any MLS team make a deep run.
“I can see one of the MLS teams doing well and going far,” Donovan says. “I don't know who that is, but I just think because of all the reasons I gave you. [And] I think whichever of the big European teams takes it most seriously. They're all gonna take it seriously, but I mean really care about winning it, and that means their club cares, their manager cares, their players care.”
The FIFA Club World Cup will take place across 11 U.S. cities starting on Saturday, June 14, when Inter Miami CF will face Al Ahly FC in Miami, Fla. Meanwhile, the Sounders play their first match in Seattle against Botafogo on Sunday, June 15.
The tournament final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Sunday, July 13.