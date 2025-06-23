Leaked Images of 2025–26 Home, Away Barcelona Jerseys Reveal Striking Changes
Barcelona’s purported new 2025–26 home jersey will be a more abstract take on the club’s traditional red and blue stripes.
Extensive images of the Nike kit, the first under the renewal of the extended partnership ratified in December 2024, have been leaked online by FootyHeadlines.
Each stripe, whether it starts as red or blue, will gradually fade into the opposite color for a unique and refreshed look. The club crest, placed centrally in 2024–25, returns to the player’s left.
Nike’s swoosh is a bright yellow color for the first time since 2020–21, moving away from gold and white iterations in more recent seasons. Spotify’s logo, which has always matched the Nike logo since first appearing on kits in 2022–23 is also yellow. For the second year running, the streaming company’s logo is to be featured alone, without the Spotify name beside it.
The official launch is expected on Wednesday, July 2.
Leaks of Barcelona’s 2025–26 away jersey have also surfaced. The pale gold strip, although still under the Nike umbrella, is the first soccer shirt to feature the late Kobe Bryant’s Black Mamba logo—in a similar partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and the Jordan brand.
In line with the Lunar year of the snake, Nike has already dubbed 2025 the Year of the Mamba, paying tribute to Kobe and carrying forward his “commitment to greatness”.
A reported launch date in late July or early August will give the new away jersey and the Black Mamba logo a prominent platform during Barça’s summer tour of east Asia.
With Nike as a key partner, Barcelona hope to grow retail operations, to achieve and consolidate earnings of €200 million ($230.5 million) per season from retail and licensing business in the short-term, and go in excess of €300 million ($345.7 million) in the medium-term.