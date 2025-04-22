Leaked Real Madrid Kits for 2025–26 Season
Leaked images of Real Madrid's kits for the 2025–26 season give fans an early preview of the club's new home and away jerseys.
Every year, Real Madrid and Adidas are faced with the challenge of creating a new kit fitting for the biggest club in the world. The jersey must both pay homage to Real Madrid's history while also featuring a fresh, modern design.
The white shirt, badge and black logos are a given for any Real Madrid home kit, but the detailing on the jersey is subject to change each season, along with the color and design of the away kit.
Real Madrid have yet to release any official images of their jerseys for next season, but leaks from Footy Headlines revealed the club's home and away kits for their 2025–26 Spanish and European campaigns.
Check out the leaked images of Real Madrid's next home kit below:
In classic Real Madrid fashion, the shirt is all-white except for minimalist black and gold features. The jersey opts for no collar and features gold lines running down either side of the shirt that match Los Blancos' badge.
Upon first glance, the jersey seems to pay homage to the club's 2009–2010 kit, which was Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season with the Spanish giants. Although the sponsors are different, both shirts feature similar gold and black accents.
Take a look at how the 2009–2010 kit looked in action:
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Footy Headlines also leaked the following away kit for the 2025–26 season:
Real Madrid's next away kit is a dark navy blue with silver and light yellow accents. The jersey is a much more subdued hue than this season's bright orange away kit.
In fact, the color closely resembles the 2023–24 away kit pictured below:
There is no pattern on the 2025–26 away shirt, though. The club seems to have opted for a clean design that reportedly is meant to resemble the colors of the Santiago Bernabéu at night.
Although official reveal and release dates for the two jerseys are still unknown, Real Madrid could debut the new kits at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer.