Leicester City 0–2 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Mikel Merino Rescues the Gunners
Arsenal defeated Leicester City completing a league double over the Foxes in what was a mixed bag of a performance.
The Gunners struggled in attack for most of the game. Ethan Nwaneri continues to stand out replacing Bukayo Saka, but Raheem Sterling on the other flank couldn't get going. Offsides multiple times, stagnating play, it looked like it would be a frustrating afternoon giving Liverpool an opportunity to capitalize later this weekend.
Then, Mikel Arteta sent Mikel Merino on in place for Sterling. The substitution that turned the tie. The Spaniard scored two goals off the bench in his best appearance so far since moving last summer.
The gap to Liverpool was cut to four points for the time being, and perhaps Arteta has his temporary striker moving forward.
Arsenal player ratings below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Leicester City (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
8.1/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.4/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
7.6/10
CB: William Saliba
7.2/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
7.0/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.0/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.6/10
CM: Martin Odegaard
7.2/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
8.9/10
ST: Leandro Trossard
7.5/10
LW: Raheem Sterling
6.5/10
SUB: Mikel Merino (69' for Sterling)
8.5/10
SUB: Jorginho (75' for Partey)
6.2/10
SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (75' for Lewis-Skelly)
6.3/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (88' for Trossard)
N/A