Liga MX Names 14 Players to 2025 All-Star Game Squad, Face MLS in July
Liga MX announced the first 14 players for their all-star squad set to participate against Major League Soccer All-Stars in this year's All-Star Game.
Liga MX players are automatically selected after being nominated for the competition's Balón de Oro awards. The awards celebrate both Apertura and Clausura seasons that saw Club América and Toluca lift trophies. Cruz Azul also defeated MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps in the Concacaf Champions Cup as all three clubs are represented in the initial selection.
Of those chosen are Mexico national team standouts like goalkeeper Luis Malagón and Jesús Gallardo who are currently competing in the Gold Cup with El Tri.
Check out the list of announced players below.
Liga MX All-Stars 2025 Squad: Confirmed Players
Goalkeepers
- Luis Malagón (Club América)
- Kevin Mier (Cruz Azul)
Defenders
- Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul)
- Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
- Joaquim Pereira (Tigres UANL)
- Carlos Rotondi (Cruz Azul)
Midfielders
- Hugo Camberos (Chivas)
- Sergio Canales (CF Monterrey)
- Érik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Gilberto Mora (Tijuana)
- Agustín Palavecino (Necaxa)
- Alexis Vega (Toluca)
Forwards
- Henry Martín (Club América)
- Paulinho (Toluca)
Liga MX defeated MLS last time out in a resounding 4–1 victory. Given Cruz Azul's dominant Champions Cup win, LAFC pipping Club América to a Club World Cup spot in a play-off and the upcoming reworked Leagues Cup format, the rivalry between the two leagues is as fresh as ever.
MLS has not revealed their initial players yet, though the last update for top vote-getters included the likes of Lionel Messi, Evander, Jordi Alba, Alex Freeman and more. The United States league will hope for a better performance this year in the showcase match.
The 2025 MLS All-Star game takes place July 23 at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium at 9 p.m. ET.