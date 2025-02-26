Liga MX Clausura 2025 Playoffs: Teams, Schedule, Matchups
In Liga MX, Mexico's premier soccer league, teams have two opportunities each season to claim the championship, as the competition is divided into two separate tournaments—the Torneo Apertura and the Torneo Clausura.
The 2024/25 Apertura, held before the New Year, saw Club América emerge victorious. Despite finishing only eighth in the league phase, André Jardine's team fought its way through the playoffs to ultimately secure the title.
Now, with the Clausura in full swing since January, América will be aiming for back-to-back triumphs, but as the Eagles demonstrated in December, the playoffs make the title anyone's for the taking.
With the tournament progressing, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Clausura playoffs, including the schedule and the teams in contention.
Liga MX Clausura Playoffs: Format & How It Works
In the Clausura, each of Liga MX's 18 teams face one another once during the league phase, which this year began on Jan. 11 and will conclude on Apr. 21.
At the end of this phase, the top 10 teams qualify for the playoffs, also known as La Liguilla. The top six teams automatically advance to the quarterfinals, while the teams finishing in 7th to 10th place will compete in a play-in tournament to determine the final two spots in the quarterfinals.
From there, the playoffs follow a knockout format, with two-legged ties all the way through to the final.
If a two-legged tie ends level on aggregate, the team with the higher seed from the league phase advances—except in the final, where extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout will determine the champion.
Liga MX Clausura Playoffs: Schedule & Key Dates
No date has yet been set for the 2024/25 Clausura playoffs, however, they are usually held in May.
Liga MX Clausura Playoffs: Key Contenders and Players
Club León has been the standout team of the Clausura so far, winning seven of its nine matches and holding a three-point lead at the top over Club América, which appears rejuvenated following its Apertura triumph.
Club Necaxa has also impressed, particularly striker Diber Cambindo, who leads the scoring charts with nine goals—already surpassing his total from the entire Apertura.
Beyond that, the race for the top 10 remains wide open, with only Santos Laguna and Atlético San Luis—both managing just one win each—seemingly out of playoff contention.
For European soccer fans, the Clausura playoffs could feature two familiar names for the first time—former Real Madrid duo Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez, who recently joined Monterrey and León, respectively, as free agents.
Where & How to Watch the Liga MX Playoffs
In the United States, most Liga MX matches are broadcast on Univision, Telemundo, and TUDN, with live streaming options available on Fubo, ViX, and Sling TV.
Some games are also available on Fox Deportes.
In Mexico, watching Liga MX can be a bit more complex, as most top clubs have individual broadcast deals with different networks. Coverage is available across multiple outlets, including Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Azteca 7, and ESPN Mexico.
Country
Where to Watch Liga MX Playoffs
USA
Fubo, Univision, Telemundo, Universo, TUDN, ViX, Peacock, Fox Sports
Mexico
Afizzionados, Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Disney+, ESPN Mexico, Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Premium, Star+, TUDN, ViX
Liga MX Playoffs History: Past Winners & Records
Club América is the most successful team in the history of Liga MX, with a total of 16 titles, including those won before and after the current playoff format was introduced in 1970.
The second-most successful team in the league's history is C.D. Guadalajara with 12 titles, followed by Deportivo Toluca with nine and Cruz Azul with eight.
Currently, Querétaro is the only Liga MX team that has never won the title.
In terms of appearances, goalkeeper Óscar Pérez holds the record with 741, while the league’s all-time top scorer is Brazilian Evanivaldo Castro, who netted 312 goals for Pumas UNAM, Atlante, León, and Tigres UANL between 1974 and 1987.