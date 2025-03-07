Liga MX Teams Map and Stadiums: Locations of Every Club in Mexico’s Top Division
Liga MX is home to some of the most renowned stadiums in world soccer.
From the legendary Estadio Azteca, where Diego Maradona scored both his "Hand of God" goal and the "Goal of the Century," to the Universidad Olímpico Stadium, where a defining moment in Olympic history took place, the league's venues are steeped in tradition.
Not all the stadiums in Liga MX are historic, though. Some are modern, state-of-the-art facilities, offering top-tier amenities and breathtaking views.
Here, Sports Illustrated takes a closer look at the current homes of all 18 Liga MX teams, highlighting their founding dates, capacities, and key features. We also examine the largest stadiums, ongoing renovations, and plans for future venues in the league.
Liga MX Teams Map: Where Every Club Is Located
Before diving into the specifics of each team's stadium, here’s a map showing the locations of all 18 Liga MX clubs across Mexico.
Liga MX Venues: Complete Stadium List for Every Club
Club América (Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes)
Location: Mexico City
Capacity: 34,253
Year Opened: 1946
Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes is currently serving as a temporary home ground for Club América while their usual stadium, Estadio Azteca, undergoes renovations. Until recently, it was also the home of Cruz Azul.
Originally set to be demolished in 2016, plans for its demolition were put on hold in 2018.
Atlas F.C. (Estadio Jalisco)
Location: Guadalajara, Jalisco
Capacity: 56,713
Year Opened: 1960
During both the 1970 and 1986 World Cups, Estadio Jalisco served as the temporary home for the Brazilian national team, which boasted legendary players like Pelé, Zico, and Sócrates.
The ground was formerly the home of C.D. Guadalajara until the club moved to Estadio Akron in 2010.
Atlético San Luis (Estadio Alfonso Lastras)
Location: San Luis Potosí
Capacity: 25,709
Year Opened: 2002
Estadio Alfonso Lastras is named after the late Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, a key figure in promoting soccer in the state and co-founder of one of its earliest teams, Atlético Potosino.
Cruz Azul/Pumas UNAM (Estadio Olímpico Universitario)
Location: Mexico City
Capacity: 62,700
Year Opened: 1952
Estadio Olímpico Universitario is one of Mexico's most iconic sports venues, having hosted major events such as the 1986 FIFA World Cup and the 1968 Summer Olympics. It was here that Tommie Smith and John Carlos famously raised their fists in a Black Power salute, protesting racial injustice in the United States.
The stadium is currently the home of both Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul.
C.D. Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)
Location: Zapopan, Jalisco
Capacity: 49,580
Year Opened: 2010
Estadio Akron, formerly known as Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, originally opened in 2010 with an artificial surface. However, after significant backlash from players, the turf was replaced with natural grass two years later.
It is one of three stadiums in Mexico to be used for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
FC Juárez (Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez)
Location: Juárez, Chihuahua
Capacity: 22,300
Year Opened: 1981
One of the smallest stadiums in Liga MX, Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez sits just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, and is located within the campus of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez.
Club León (Estadio León)
Location: León, Guanajuato
Capacity: 33,943
Year Opened: 1967
Club León's home ground, Estadio León, is unofficially known as the Nou Camp—the same name as FC Barcelona's iconic stadium. It hosted seven matches during the 1970 FIFA World Cup, including West Germany's thrilling 3-2 quarterfinal victory over reigning champions England.
Mazatlán F.C. (Estadio El Encanto)
Location: Mazatlán
Capacity: 25,000
Year Opened: 2020
Estadio El Encanto is Liga MX's newest stadium and the home of its newest team, Mazatlán F.C., which was founded in 2020.
Originally named "El Kraken" after the mythical sea monster, in line with the club’s nautical theme, the stadium was rebranded as "El Encanto" for sponsorship reasons in 2023. Uniquely, the stadium is partly dug into a pit, giving it a distinctive architectural design.
C.F. Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)
Location: Guadalupe, Nuevo León
Capacity: 53,500
Year Opened: 2015
Monterrey's Estadio BBVA was designed by multinational architecture firm Populous—also responsible for Tottenham Hotspur's state-of-the-art stadium—along with the Mexican firm VFO.
Built at a cost of $200 million, the stadium is renowned for its asymmetrical sweeping design, which lowers to the south to offer a breathtaking view of the iconic Cerro de la Silla Mountain.
Club Necaxa (Estadio Victoria)
Location: Aguascalientes
Capacity: 23,851
Year Opened: 2003
As well as being the home of Club Necaxa, Estadio Victoria is a versatile venue used for various other sports and music concerts. One of its most notable events was when Shakira performed there in 2007.
C.F. Pachuca (Estadio Hidalgo)
Location: Pachuca, Hidalgo
Capacity: 30,000
Year Opened: 1993
Pachuca's Estadio Hidalgo is affectionately known as El Huracán due to the team's dominant performances, sweeping aside opponents like a hurricane to claim seven Liga MX titles and five Concacaf Champions Cups on home soil.
Club Puebla (Estadio Cuauhtémoc)
Location: Puebla City, Puebla
Capacity: 48,000
Year Opened: 1968
Erected in 1968, Estadio Cuauhtémoc originally had a capacity of 35,000 but has undergone several expansions since.
The most recent expansion occurred in 2015, when its capacity was increased, and the stadium was completely remodeled, both inside and out. The exterior was redesigned and covered in Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), a fluorine-based plastic—a first for a Latin American stadium.
Querétaro F.C. (Estadio Corregidora)
Location: Querétaro
Capacity: 34,107
Year Opened: 1985
Querétaro's Estadio Corregidora is situated at the foot of the city's Cimatario Hill, which offers a stunning view that overlooks the stadium from inside. The ground hosted games during the 1986 FIFA World Cup.
Santos Laguna (Estadio Corona)
Location: Torreón, Coahuila
Capacity: 29,237
Year Opened: 2009
Estadio Corona replaced the old stadium of the same name, which was built in 1970 with a capacity of just 18,000 and demolished in 2009.
The new stadium's inauguration was celebrated with a friendly match between Santos Laguna and Brazilian side Santos FC, with the legendary Pelé kicking off the match.
Club Tijuana (Estadio Caliente)
Location: Tijuana, Baja California
Capacity: 29,333
Year Opened: 2007
Estadio Caliente originally opened in 2007 with a capacity of just 13,333, but two years later, it was expanded to 16,000 after Club Tijuana owner Jorge Hank Rhon realized that for his team to compete in Liga MX, the stadium needed a capacity of at least 15,000.
Tijuana subsequently gained promotion to Mexico's top flight in 2011.
Deportivo Toluca F.C. (Estadio Nemesio Díez)
Location: Toluca de Lerdo
Capacity: 31,000
Year Opened: 1954
Estadio Nemesio Díez, one of the oldest soccer stadiums in Mexico, is unofficially known as La Bombonera––Spanish for "the chocolate box"––due to its unique shape. The home ground of Argentine side Boca Juniors also shares this nickname.
Deportivo Toluca plays its matches here at noon, a tradition that dates back to a time when the stadium did not have any lighting.
Tigres UANL (Estadio Universitario)
Location: San Nicolas de los Garza, Monterrey
Capacity: 41,886
Year Opened: 1967
As well as being the home of Tigres UANL, Estadio Universitario is also used by the Auténticos Tigres––the Autonomous University of Nuevo León's football team––for its playoff and championship games.
In 1981, British rock band Queen performed at the stadium to an audience of more than 150,000 people.
The Biggest Stadiums in Liga MX
Here are the five biggest currently active stadiums in Liga MX, ranked by capacity.
Rank
Stadium
Capacity
Team(s)
1.
Estadio Universitario
62,700
Cruz Azul/Pumas UNAM
2.
Estadio Jalisco
56,713
Atlas F.C.
3.
Estadio BBVA
53,500
F.C. Monterrey
4.
Estadio Akron
49,580
C.D. Guadalajara
5.
Estadio Cuauhtémoc
48,000
Club Puebla
New & Renovated Liga MX Stadiums
Estadio Azteca
Estadio Azteca, one of the most iconic soccer stadiums in the world, is currently undergoing a major renovation in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The stadium will host five matches at the tournament: three group-stage games, one round of 32 match, and one round of 16 match.
The renovations, which began in 2024, will see the stadium's capacity increased to 90,000, the demolition of one of the lower stands, and the installation of 2,000 square meters of LED screens on the exterior.
Other upgrades will involve relocating the dressing rooms, expanding the press and hospitality areas, and enhancing supporter facilities, including new restaurants, bars, and commercial spaces.
Nuevo Estadio Azul
The Nuevo Estadio Azul is a planned football stadium in Mexico City, intended to replace the former home of Cruz Azul, Estadio Azul.
While a location hasn't been finalized, Tlalnepantla, just north of Mexico City, has been touted as a potential site. In 2021, the municipality of announced a $1 billion renovation project, which could include a new 50,000-seat stadium, potentially becoming the new home of Cruz Azul.
For now, Cruz Azul will play at Estadio Olímpico Universitario while the search continues for the new venue.
"Cruz Azul is continuing its search for a venue in Mexico City to build its own stadium to host the passion that unites millions of Celeste fans," the club said in a statement last year, according to MARCA.