Liga MX vs. MLS: Which League Is Better?
Major League Soccer and Liga MX are two of the most prominent soccer leagues in the world, each boasting millions of passionate fans and home to some of the most historic and well-known teams in the sport.
As neighboring leagues––MLS being the top division in the United States and Liga MX in Mexico––teams from both often find themselves going head-to-head.
Not only do teams from each league compete in North America's premier tournament, the Concacaf Champions Cup, but the annual All-Star Game also brings together the best players from both leagues for a one-off match to claim ultimate bragging rights.
However, determining which league is truly superior goes beyond just a single game. It involves comparing their teams' records on the continent, the quality of players, and the strength of their fan bases.
So, which league comes out on top? Here, Sports Illustrated takes a closer look.
Liga MX vs. MLS: History & Format Differences
Liga MX: History & Format
Founded in 1943 as Liga Mayor, Liga MX initially featured just 10 teams but has since expanded to 18.
The league follows a unique split-season format, consisting of two separate tournaments: the Apertura (July–December) and the Clausura (January–May). Both follow the same structure—each team plays every other club once during the regular season, with the top 10 advancing to the playoffs.
The top six teams qualify directly, while those finishing between seventh and 10th compete in a play-in tournament for the final two spots. The playoff winner is crowned the champion of that tournament, with both winners and runners-up securing a place in the following season's Concacaf Champions Cup.
A cumulative table from both tournaments, excluding playoffs, determines two additional Concacaf Champions Cup qualifiers and spots for the Leagues Cup.
Liga MX does not have relegation. Instead, a coefficient table—based on team performance over the past four years—determines the three clubs that receive financial penalties at the end of the season, with the fines allocated to the development of second-division teams.
MLS: History & Format
MLS was founded in 1996, 53 years after Liga MX. Like its Mexican counterpart, it began with just 10 teams and has since expanded to 30 through a process called expansion, where prospective franchises apply and pay a fee to join if approved.
The league is divided into two conferences: the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Each team plays a mix of intra- and inter-conference matches during the regular season, with the top nine from each conference advancing to the playoffs.
The top seven qualify automatically, while the eighth and ninth seeds compete in a wild-card round for the final spots. The playoff winner is crowned champion, lifting the MLS Cup and earning a place in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
A cumulative regular-season table determines additional Champions Cup qualifiers—potentially up to nine more teams, factoring in spots awarded for winning or progressing far in the Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship. The team with the best regular-season record claims the Supporters’ Shield.
MLS has no relegation. Teams that finish at the bottom of the table face no consequences and return the following season without penalty.
Winner: Liga MX
It's difficult to determine whether Liga MX or MLS is the better league based on their respective histories and structures, but for us, Liga MX edges it for two key reasons.
First, the league is older and has a richer history. Second, while Liga MX does not have relegation, its system of fines at least contributes to the development of lower-division teams. In contrast, MLS offers no such contribution, and when combined with its expansion-based model, it creates an elitist structure that minimizes sporting integrity and competitiveness.
Liga MX vs. MLS: Who Plays Better Soccer?
Liga MX and MLS differ significantly in their styles of play.
Liga MX is generally seen as a faster-paced league, emphasizing technical ability, creativity, and attacking football—resembling the approach found in South American nations like Brazil and Argentina.
MLS, by contrast, is considered slower and more physical, with a stronger focus on tactical systems such as high pressing and counterattacking. This European-style influence is largely attributed to the influx of coaches and players from across the Atlantic.
Despite these differences, those who have played in both leagues generally view Liga MX as the superior competition—though only just.
"The level, to me, is the same. Maybe better for Mexico, but still very similar," former Mexico international Gonzalo Pineda, who played for several clubs in his home country as well as the Seattle Sounders, said in 2016.
"It’s just a matter of style more than level," he added. "Sometimes the Mexican style is a little better.”
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, who has represented both Guadalajara and LA Galaxy, echoed this sentiment in 2020. “I think MLS is getting very close. I think our country doesn’t want to admit that MLS is getting very close,” he told MLS Soccer.
Winner: Liga MX
Like Pineda and Hernández said, it's close, but Liga MX wins again here. Give it a few more years, however, and things could be different.
MLS vs. Liga MX: Who Dominates Concacaf?
The best way to really compare Liga MX and MLS is by looking at their head-to-head record and achievements in North America's premier club competition—the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Historically, Liga MX teams have dominated the tournament, winning it 39 times, including 18 of the last 19 editions. In contrast, only three MLS clubs—LA Galaxy, D.C. United, and Seattle Sounders—have ever lifted the trophy.
Further highlighting Liga MX’s superiority, in last year’s Champions Cup, teams from the two leagues faced off 17 times. Mexican sides won 11 of those encounters, MLS teams managed just two victories, and the remaining four ended in draws.
The overall aggregate score across those matches was a lopsided 38-15 in favor of Liga MX.
Nation
Concacaf Champions Cup Titles
Mexico
39
Costa Rica
6
USA
3
El Salvador
3
Suriname
2
Honduras
2
Trinidad & Tobago
2
Guatemala
2
Haiti
2
The Leagues Cup, introduced in 2019, has been a more balanced competition, with Liga MX and MLS each producing two winners across the four editions so far. However, since all games are played in the United States and Canada, Mexican teams face a significant disadvantage—making it a less definitive measure of the leagues' overall strength.
Winner: Liga MX
There's really no contest here—MLS still has a long way to go to match Liga MX's dominance in the Champions Cup.
Player Development & Talent Level
Liga MX has long been a breeding ground for elite-level talent, producing stars such as Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Hugo Sánchez, and the aforementioned Javier Hernández—all of whom enjoyed hugely successful careers in Europe.
Players like Santiago Giménez, Edson Álvarez, and Raúl Jiménez have also emerged from Mexico's top flight and are now making their mark abroad.
MLS, too, has developed homegrown talents who have gone on to play in Europe, including USMNT legends Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey. However, in recent years, the league's ability to produce and export talent has soared to new heights—surpassing Liga MX in this regard.
With each passing year, more young, MLS-developed stars are being snapped up by European clubs for significant fees.
Notable examples include Ricardo Pepi, who joined German side Augsburg from FC Dallas in 2022; Brenden Aaronson, who moved to RB Salzburg from the Philadelphia Union in 2021; and, most famously, Alphonso Davies, who left the Vancouver Whitecaps for Bayern Munich in 2018.
Most recently, Bournemouth paid D.C. United $2.5 million to acquire teenage defender Matai Akinmboni, while Chelsea secured full-back Caleb Wiley from Atlanta United for $10.5 million.
When it comes to overall talent across both Liga MX and MLS, the latter once again comes out on top.
Thanks to factors like higher wages and an improved quality of life—offering players the chance to live and work in some of North America's most affluent and picturesque locations—MLS has long had an edge over its Mexican counterpart in attracting top talent.
In the past, this mostly meant aging superstars looking for a comfortable place to end their careers, with names like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Andrea Pirlo leading the way. However, that trend has now shifted.
These days, it’s not just stars past their prime heading to MLS. The league’s rising quality, combined with its existing benefits, has made it an increasingly attractive destination for younger players who might otherwise have pursued careers in Europe.
For example, Emmanuel Latte Lath was a target for several Premier League clubs in January 2025 but instead completed an MLS-record $22 million move to Atlanta United. Likewise, Kevin Denkey, another highly rated striker with European interest, chose to sign with FC Cincinnati.
It's a growing trend that highlights MLS’s evolution from a retirement league to a genuine competitor in the global transfer market.
Winner: MLS
Finally, a win for MLS—and in a crucial category. The league is rapidly evolving, both in its ability to produce and develop talent and in attracting top players. Liga MX, on the other hand, has remained stagnant for some time.
Which League Has More Fans: Liga MX or MLS?
When comparing the popularity of Liga MX and MLS, two key metrics stand out: TV viewership and in-person attendance.
In terms of TV ratings, Liga MX dominates—not just in Mexico but also in the United States. On Univision alone, Liga MX games average around 600,000 viewers per match, surpassing one million when factoring in other cable and streaming platforms.
MLS, on the other hand, lags significantly in this area. Last season's MLS Cup final between the LA Galaxy and New York Red Bulls drew a combined audience of just 468,000, with an additional 65,000 tuning in via Apple TV's MLS Season Pass—a platform that, upon its 2023 launch, was meant to propel the league to new global heights in viewership.
However, when it comes to attendance, MLS comes out on top.
In 2023, MLS ranked as the second-highest attended league in the world, with a total of 12.1 million fans attending matches throughout the season—trailing only the Premier League's 14.6 million. Liga MX, by comparison, saw 6.9 million fans attend games.
Winner: Tie
One apiece here.
Conclusion
After reviewing the five categories—history, skill level, Concacaf performance, player development, and fanbases—Liga MX comes out ahead, winning three of them.
Mexico's top division has the advantage with its longer history, better league structure, and higher skill level. It also competes closely with MLS in terms of popularity, which is especially impressive considering Mexico has nearly half the population of the United States.
Where MLS excels is in its ability to develop and attract talent, both domestic and international.
With the league continuing to grow rapidly, supported by new investors and multi-million dollar franchises with state-of-the-art facilities, the future is bright for MLS.
While it trails Liga MX for now, MLS is on the rise and could soon become a global powerhouse, with Liga MX likely watching its growth with interest.