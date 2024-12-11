2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Fixtures: Full List
The field is set for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The bracket is ready and the fixtures for round one have been determined.
10 MLS teams and six Liga MX teams highlight the 27 team field that will take part in North America's version of the UEFA Champions league. Five teams—Columbus Crew, Club América, Cavalier FC (JAM), LD Alajuelense (CRC) and LA Galaxy—already await in the Round of 16, qualifying directly because of previous success in domestic or continental competitions.
Round one will see 11 matchups where some of the strongest teams in the region such as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, Los Angeles FC, Club Guadalajara and Cruz Azul will begin their journey in a competition that's been won by a Mexican team 17 times in the previous 18 editions.
Here are the full list of fixtures for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup that will begin on Feb. 4.
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One Fixtures
- Matchup 1: Los Angeles FC (USA) vs. Colorado Rapids (USA)
- Matchup 2: Inter Miami (USA) vs. Sporting Kansas City (USA)
- Matchup 3: Monterrey (MEX) vs. Forge FC (CAN)
- Matchup 4: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (USA) vs. Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)
- Matchup 5: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs. Cavalry FC (CAN)
- Matchup 6: Club Guadalajara (MEX) vs. Cibao FC (DOM)
- Matchup 7: Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Real Hope FA (HAI)
- Matchup 8: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) vs. Antigua GFC (GUA)
- Matchup 9: Tigres (MEX) vs. Real Esteli FC (NCA)
- Matchup 10: FC Cincinnati (USA) vs FC Motagua (HON)
- Matchup 11: Real Salt Lake (USA) vs CS Herediano (CRC)
For the remaining five teams that are automatically in the round of 16, their future is set too. Columbus Crew will play the winner of Matchup 1, Cavalier FC will play the winner of Matchup 2, LD Alajuelense will play the winner of Matchup 5, América will play the winner of Matchup 6 and LA Galaxy will play the winner of Matchup 11.
The tournament is set to begin on Feb. 4 with round one and will last until the final, scheduled to take place on June. 1.