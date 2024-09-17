Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez to Travel for Atlanta United Clash, per Report
Inter Miami duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez are set to travel with the team for its away match against Atlanta United on Wednesday.
Miami head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino confirmed Tuesday morning that both players are available for section against Atlanta and NYCFC despite speculation about their involvement, according to a post from ESPN's Lizzy Becherano on X.
The decision to bring Suárez and Messi comes after the Herons' 3-1 win over Philadelphia Union last weekend. Messi made his long-awaited return to action from an ankle injury suffered in the Copa América final and bagged a brace while also securing an assist.
While Messi could start on Wednesday, Martino might not want to take risks with his superstar forward who just returned from injury in a match Miami should win without him. It's more likely that the 37-year-old makes an appearance off the bench in the second half depending on how the match plays out.
The Herons will already be without Sergio Busquets and Tomás Avilés due to yellow card accumulation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 71,000 capacity venue saw the Five Stripes topple Miami 5-2 last September when Messi and Jordi Alba both didn't travel due to fatigue. Earlier in May, Atlanta came out on top once again against the Herons at Chase Stadium, winning 3-1 against a strong Miami starting lineup.
Messi has logged 14 goals and 14 assists in 13 appearances while Suárez is tied for third in the MLS Golden Boot race with 17 goals in 21 appearances. Both players could look to add to their tallies against an inconsistent defense that conceded two goals vs. Nashville SC, a team that's struggled in front of goal all season with 27 goals scored—the least in MLS.
Miami sits in first place in the Supporters' Shield standings with 62 points from 28 matches. The team secured a playoff spot earlier this season and won't take the match against Atlanta lightly with LA Galaxy in second place in the Supporters' Shield race with 55 points.