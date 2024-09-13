Lionel Messi Available for MLS Return in Miami vs. Philadelphia
Lionel Messi is available for selection in Inter Miami CF's upcoming Major League Soccer match for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the Copa América final, head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martno announced Friday.
"Yes, he is fine," Martino told reporters before training Friday. According to Martino, Messi trained Thursday and is in the plans for Saturday's match again. Messi's minutes and Miami's overall strategy will be determined after Friday's training, but fans can look forward to seeing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for the first time in an Inter Miami shirt since June 1.
Messi, per the Miami Herald, was suffering from a sore throat earlier this week. Martino clarified today his sickness only lasted a day and has trained for the past 15 days.
The Argentine hasn't featured for the Herons since June 1, a 3-3 draw against St. Louis CITY. Messi competed in Copa América lifting a second-consecutive trophy with Argentina, but he suffered an ankle injury forcing him off before the final whistle.
Messi's return will give Miami a big boost as it chases the Supporters' Shield and an MLS Cup. Inter Miami had a case for glory without the legendary player, but having him back in the fold makes the south Florida side a clear favorite come the playoffs.
Inter Miami takes on Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. ET.