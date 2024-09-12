Sickness Derails Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Comeback
A new setback might prevent Lionel Messi from making his grand return to MLS action this weekend.
Inter Miami have been without Messi for three months. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner left the team in June to represent Argentina at Copa América 2024 and ended up raising La Albiceleste's record 16th Copa América title less than a month later.
Despite winning his third major trophy for Argentina in as many years, Messi experienced a somber ending to his tournament; the 37-year-old suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle that forced him off the pitch for both club and country.
After months on the sidelines, it looked like Messi was finally going to lace up his boots again for the Herons against the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 14. The captain returned to training a few weeks ago and all signs pointed to a comeback under the lights at Chase Stadium on Saturday.
Except Messi was absent from training with the team on Wednesday. The Argentine reportedly was not feeling well and suffering from a sore throat, per the Miami Herald. He likely was training separately from the squad.
An illness could keep Messi off the pitch for yet another week. The Union should not pose too great a threat to Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino's side, though, should Messi be unfit to play.
In fact, the Herons have won their last four MLS games while their captain recovers from his ankle injury and are on pace to win the Supporters' Shield. David Beckham's club also already clinched a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
Getting Messi back will only help Inter Miami on its road to the postseason, but first he must get his health back on track.