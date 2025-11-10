Lionel Messi Makes Barcelona Return Promise on Camp Nou Visit
Lionel Messi made his return to Barcelona’s renovated Camp Nou stadium on Sunday and admitted his desire to say goodbye to the Blaugrana fans in person at some point in the near future.
Messi famously departed Barcelona in the summer of 2021 when the La Liga side were legally unable to renew his contract because of financial issues which have started to ease in the years that have followed.
Given the nature of his unplanned exit, Messi did not get the chance to bid farewell to fans inside Camp Nou, with a tearful press conference his only opportunity before he sealed his move to Paris Saint-Germain.
Four years later and Messi, now with Inter Miami, made his return to the Camp Nou turf on Sunday evening after leading the Herons through to the next round of the Major League Soccer playoffs.
Documenting his visit on social media, an emotional Messi made it clear he has not forgotten about his former employers as he vowed to see the stadium in full flow at some point.
“Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my heart,” Messi wrote. “A place where I was incredibly happy, where you all made me feel like the happiest person in the world a thousand times over.
“I hope I can return someday, and not just to say goodbye as a player, like I never got to...”
Joan Laporta: We’ll Pay Tribute to Messi When Camp Nou Is Ready
Camp Nou has been undergoing renovations for the best part of three years but is close to a return to hosting Barcelona games. The club have already received permission to open with a drastically reduced capacity and hope to be playing competitive games back at their spiritual home after the international break.
Work on the stadium is expected to continue over the coming year to finalize a stunning venue with a capacity of around 100,000, at which point club president Joan Laporta would like to host a tribute to Messi.
“Of course, I’d love that,” Laporta said during a recent test event at Camp Nou. “It would be a beautiful way to show gratitude and recognition.
“When we reach 100,000 capacity, we’ll be able to hold the tribute he, the club, and everything we achieved together deserve.
“But it probably won’t happen before the end of 2026, since that’s when club elections will take place. I don’t know if I’ll still be president then, but if I am, I’d be very happy to lead Messi’s tribute at the stadium.”