Why Did Lionel Messi Leave Barcelona?
Though he’s now showcasing his magic in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi’s name will forever be synonymous with one club: FC Barcelona.
Spanning an incredible 23 years—from the famous moment he signed a contract on a napkin as a boy to becoming the heartbeat of the team—Messi achieved everything there was to achieve. He didn’t just become Barça’s greatest-ever player; many argue he’s the greatest to have ever graced the sport.
Week after week at Camp Nou, Messi mesmerized fans with his dazzling footwork and jaw-dropping skills, often single-handedly dismantling entire defenses. Trophy after trophy piled up—team honors and individual accolades alike—including four UEFA Champions League titles and a record-breaking eight Ballon d’Or awards.
But in 2021, that legendary era came to a sudden, shocking end—leaving fans around the world stunned and wondering how and why Messi’s long, storied tenure with the club came to such an abrupt close.
So, why did Lionel Messi leave Barcelona—the club he’s pledged his heart to and even tattooed on his leg? Let’s dive into the story behind the surprising departure.
Why Did Messi Leave Barcelona?
Lionel Messi’s shock departure from Barcelona all boiled down to one harsh reality: money. While a cascade of missteps led to his exit, one man in particular bore the brunt of the blame—former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.
During Bartomeu’s presidency, which began in 2014, Barcelona’s finances spiraled into disarray. The club splurged on high-profile signings who failed to deliver, failed to balance the books by selling players effectively, and cycled through a revolving door of managers—especially in Bartomeu’s final years.
Adding fuel to the fire, Bartomeu was embroiled in the infamous “Barçagate” scandal, accused of using club funds to pay journalists to smear players––including Messi––and current and former club officials, as well as allegedly paying referees. The resulting turmoil left Barcelona financially crippled and its reputation tarnished.
By the time Messi’s contract expired in 2021, the club simply couldn’t afford to renew it—even though Messi was willing to take a substantial pay cut.
La Liga’s strict salary cap rules, designed to prevent financial fraud and exploitation, factored in Barcelona’s staggering €487 million loss during the 2020/21 season. This forced their spending budget down from over €600 million to less than €100 million, making it impossible to fit Messi’s salary into their wage structure.
Even if Messi had offered to take an even bigger pay cut or play for free, league regulations wouldn’t have allowed it. Ultimately, the club’s greatest-ever player, who desperately wanted to stay, was forced out—leaving as a free agent in a move that symbolized Bartomeu’s disastrous financial mismanagement and forever altered the club’s history.
Barcelona is still struggling to recover from the fallout to this day.
How Messi Reacted to Leaving Barcelona
Lionel Messi had always made it clear—before and after his departure—that he didn't want to leave FC Barcelona. So when the moment came, and the decision was out of his hands, it’s no surprise that his farewell was filled with heartbreak.
Messi’s final appearance for the club came in May 2021, during a 2–1 defeat to Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou. With the stadium empty due to COVID-19 restrictions, the match offered no fanfare or send-off—a quiet, unceremonious end to an era that had defined modern football.
Just weeks later, as the world learned that Barcelona could no longer afford to keep their greatest player, Messi officially announced his departure in a tearful press conference watched by millions around the globe.
"My family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home," he said, visibly emotional as tears streamed down his face. At times, he turned away from the cameras to compose himself, clinging to tissues as he struggled through his words.
"This is the end with this club, and now a new story will begin. Yes, it's one of the most difficult moments for me," he continued. "I don’t want to leave this club. It’s a club I love, and this is a moment I didn’t expect."
It was a heartbreaking farewell, not just for Messi, but for a club, a fanbase, and a sport that had grown used to witnessing magic every week from its greatest-ever player.
Where Did Messi Go After Leaving Barcelona?
After leaving Barcelona as a free agent in 2021, Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain. The move reunited him with former Barça teammate Neymar and paired him with rising star Kylian Mbappé, who had already been lighting up the Parc des Princes for several seasons.
On paper, the trio looked unstoppable—a dream front three destined to dominate Europe and deliver PSG their elusive first UEFA Champions League title.
But things didn’t go quite as planned.
While Messi continued to show flashes of brilliance, the trio never fully clicked. Neymar struggled with frequent injuries, and Mbappé—still maturing at the time—sometimes appeared at odds with the overall dynamic. Although they did win back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, European success continued to evade the Parisians, as they were eliminated in the Champions League Round of 16 in both of Messi’s seasons.
Ironically, PSG would go on to lift the Champions League trophy after all three superstars had left, appearing more balanced and cohesive under Luis Enrique’s leadership than they ever did during the Galáctico era.
At the end of his contract in 2023, Messi opted for a different kind of challenge—joining MLS side Inter Miami. There, he's continued to score goals, lift trophies, and expand his legacy, bringing unprecedented attention to soccer in the United States while still performing at an elite level.
Will Messi Ever Rejoin Barcelona?
At one point, it genuinely looked like Lionel Messi might return to Barcelona—especially after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended in 2023. But despite mutual interest, the club’s ongoing financial troubles once again stood in the way.
"I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it was not possible again," Messi said at the time, reflecting on the failed reunion.
Ultimately, he turned down offers from several European clubs and joined Miami—a decision he says was driven by family and perspective.
"After that, it became a family decision," he explained. "The fact that we won the World Cup also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe—I didn’t want to go to any of them."
Now 38 and reportedly close to signing a contract extension that would keep him in Florida through the end of 2026, a return to Barcelona seems firmly off the table. The club has finally started to turn a corner—stabilizing financially and finding its footing on the field after years of turbulence under Bartomeu.
If Messi does finish his career elsewhere, it may well be at Newell’s Old Boys—his first love and boyhood club in Rosario, Argentina. He’s often spoken about his “dream” to one day return and wear their shirt again. Whether that romantic ending comes to pass or not, one thing is clear: his playing days at Barcelona are behind him.