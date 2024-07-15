Lionel Messi Bawled on Argentina's Bench After Leaving Copa America Final With Injury
The great Lionel Messi entered Sunday night's Copa America final against Colombia hoping he could add to his legendary legacy by leading his country's national team to consecutive major championship wins following Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory.
Instead, he had to come out of a 0–0 game in the 65th minute due to an ankle injury. This was not how the 37-year-old wanted to leave his teammates in a huge match—in what could possibly be his final major championship—and he was quickly overcome with emotion after taking a seat on the bench.
Fox's cameras caught Messi sobbing as the moment hit him:
Here was the scene as Messi was subbed out of the game:
Messi's ankle did not look good at all:
Argentina later took a 1–0 lead in extra time and held on to win their second straight Copa America title.