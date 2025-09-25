Lionel Messi Fires Inter Miami Into MLS Cup Playoffs, Takes Golden Boot Lead
Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to a 4–0 win over New York City FC on Wednesday night, sealing the Herons’ spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs while also taking the 38-year-old top of the Golden Boot standings.
Batlasar Rodriguez opened the scoring just ahead of halftime, before the former FC Barcelona duo of Luis Suárez and Messi netted in the second half to seal the three points.
Suárez’s goal came from the penalty spot, as he returned to the lineup for the first time since the 2025 Leagues Cup final loss to the Seattle Sounders, having been suspended three games for the spitting incident that boiled over post-match.
Meanwhile, Messi’s strikes in the 74th and 86th minutes lofted him into first place in the MLS Golden Boot race with 24 goals and 12 assists on the season, ahead of surging LAFC winger Denis Bouanga, who has seven goals in his last three matches.
The win moves Miami to third in the Eastern Conference and second in points per game, as they continue to chase a top-four spot, which would give them home advantage in the best-of-three first round of the postseason.
MLS Golden Boot Standings
Player
Club
Goals
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
24
Denis Bouanga
LAFC
22
Sam Surridge
Nashville SC
21
Evander
FC Cincinnati
17
Alonso Martínez
NYCFC
17
Inter Miami Chasing Supporters Shield Defense
In the Supporters’ Shield table, Miami sit fifth and second in points-per-game.
Before Javier Mascherano’s side can get to that point, they must continue to chase their Supporters’ Shield defense through the final five regular-season games, culminating on Decision Day on Oct. 18 vs. Nashville SC.
Once they reach the postseason, Miami will hope for better fortunes than befell them in 2024, when they were eliminated against the No. 9 seed Atlanta United in the first round, marking the most significant upset in MLS history.
Should they advance past the first round, each following round, including MLS Cup final, is a one-game knockout, hosted by the higher seed.
The Herons are back on the pitch on Saturday when they head to Canada to take on already-eliminated Toronto FC.
When are the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs?
- Wild Card Matches: Oct. 22
- Round One Best-of-3 Series: Oct. 24 - Nov. 9
- Conference Semifinals: Nov. 22 -23
- Conference Finals: Nov. 29-30
- MLS Cup: Dec. 6