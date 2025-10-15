Lionel Messi Surpasses Neymar Record to Set Unprecedented International Achievement
Lionel Messi became the all-time leader in international soccer assists with his performance against Puerto Rico on Tuesday to close out October action.
Messi missed the Argentina match against Venezuela earlier in the window, eventually playing in Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer clash against Atlanta United. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner returned against Puerto Rico assisting twice on the the night.
Doing so saw Messi’s assist tally in an La Albiceleste shirt rise to 60. That was enough to take the Argentine clear of Brazil’s Neymar, who boasted 59, as well as the 58 racked up by U.S men’s national team star Landon Donovan, establishing himself as the most prolific creator in recorded international soccer history, per ESPN.
Assists have only been reliably tracked in the 21st century, when Opta called upon former Arsenal manager Don Howe in 1996 to define the term as “the final pass or pass-cum-shot which directly leads to a goal scored by the recipient of the ball.”
Messi Eyes MLS History to Close Season
After breaking an impressive international record, even if it does come with certain caveats, Messi is eyeing a historic end to the MLS season.
The 38-year-old is chasing a second MLS Most Valuable Player award. If he goes on to win the prestigious honor, he would become just the second player in the league’s history after Predrag ‘Preki’ Radosavljević to claim the gong twice. However, he would become the first player to win it in back-to-back seasons.
While he chases more personal history, Messi looks to guide Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup triumph. Doing so in Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba’s final season would be a cherry on top as the two Barcelona legends bid farewell to the sport.