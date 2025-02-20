Lionel Messi Scores Clutch Goal for Inter Miami in Freezing Kansas City Conditions
Soccer legend and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi was in Kansas City Wednesday night for leg one of the CONCACAF Champions Cup series vs. Sporting K.C.—and let's just say he wasn't playing in the balmy south Florida temperatures he's used to.
According to Apple Weather, temperatures in Kansas City felt like -9 degrees as of 9:30 p.m. ET, yet both teams were out on the pitch and local fans, eager to see the soccer icon do his thing, were in the stands. Videos of Messi both before and during the contest illustrate just how cold both he and his teammates surely were, as well as the severity of conditions in the area at the minute.
In fact, it was potentially the coldest soccer match on record—which means it could very well be the coldest of Messi's career. The game was originally slated for Tuesday, but it was postponed by one day "due to adverse weather conditions expected to impact the Kansas City metropolitan area in the next 24 hours, including significant snow accumulation," per a statement from Inter Miami.
Even in the sub-zero temps, though, Messi managed to notch a huge goal, breaking the deadlock for Miami and bringing the score to 1–0.
It would go on to be the only goal of the match, meaning Miami walked away victorious and one leg closer to the Round of 16.
The (freezing cold) GOAT does it again.