SI

Lionel Messi Scores Clutch Goal for Inter Miami in Freezing Kansas City Conditions

We're not in south Florida anymore.

Brigid Kennedy

Lionel Messi on Feb. 19, 2025.
Lionel Messi on Feb. 19, 2025. / Fox Soccer / Twitter / Screenshot

Soccer legend and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi was in Kansas City Wednesday night for leg one of the CONCACAF Champions Cup series vs. Sporting K.C.—and let's just say he wasn't playing in the balmy south Florida temperatures he's used to.

According to Apple Weather, temperatures in Kansas City felt like -9 degrees as of 9:30 p.m. ET, yet both teams were out on the pitch and local fans, eager to see the soccer icon do his thing, were in the stands. Videos of Messi both before and during the contest illustrate just how cold both he and his teammates surely were, as well as the severity of conditions in the area at the minute.

In fact, it was potentially the coldest soccer match on record—which means it could very well be the coldest of Messi's career. The game was originally slated for Tuesday, but it was postponed by one day "due to adverse weather conditions expected to impact the Kansas City metropolitan area in the next 24 hours, including significant snow accumulation," per a statement from Inter Miami.

Even in the sub-zero temps, though, Messi managed to notch a huge goal, breaking the deadlock for Miami and bringing the score to 1–0.

It would go on to be the only goal of the match, meaning Miami walked away victorious and one leg closer to the Round of 16.

The (freezing cold) GOAT does it again.

More of the Latest Sports News

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/Soccer