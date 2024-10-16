Lionel Messi Scores First Goal for Argentina Since Copa America Injury
Lionel Messi put Argentina up 1–0 in the first half during a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match vs. Bolivia.
The 37-year-old Inter Miami forward pounced on a defensive error from a Bolivia defender before racing through on goal and sliding a shot past Guillermo Viscarra. Lautaro Martínez pressed Bolivia's Marcelo Suarez's and a rushed pass bounced off the Inter Milan forward into a dangerous area for Argentina.
Messi latched on to the loose ball and within a flash finished into the near corner, finding the back of the net with a calm finish that he's done time and time again in his career.
The goal was Messi's first for Argentina since the team's 2–0 victory over Canada in the Copa América semifinals July 9. It was also Messi's second appearance for his national team since the Copa América final against Colombia on July 14 when he suffered a nasty ankle injury.
After a two-match winless run in World Cup Qualifying action with a 2–1 defeat to Colombia and 1–1 draw to Venezuela, Argentina looks to right the ship thanks to Messi's first-half strike to remain atop the CONMEBOL standings.
Lautaro Martinez and Julián Alvarez went on to score for La Albiceleste before the end of the first half.