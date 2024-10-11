Lionel Messi Slams Pitch Conditions in Argentina's Draw vs. Venezuela
Lionel Messi returned to action with the Argentina national team for the first time since the Copa América final on July 14 in a 1–1 draw against Venezuela in CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. However, it wasn't just an ordinary draw between the two South American nations.
Both sets of players were ready to get on with the match before they were informed that kick-off was delayed due to the poor pitch conditions. The Estadio Monumental de Maturín was soaked in rain prior to the match, filling the pitch with puddles and making it difficult to dribble with the ball or complete a string of passes.
However, after a brief delay, the match went on as planned between Venezuela and the current World Cup and Copa América champions. Former Everton striker José Salomon Rondon found the back of the net in the second half to cancel out Nicolás Otamendi's first-half goal.
The Argentine legend and captain Messi made it very clear that the poor playing conditions limited what he and his teammates were able to do on the pitch.
"It was very difficult, it makes for very ugly matches. We could not complete two passes in a row. In the second half we did it on the right a little more, but it is difficult to play like that. Very little is played," the 37-year-old said to TyC Sports after the match.
"We tied because the field didn't help us do what we wanted, we had to do another game than the one prepared for. But we were prepared because we fought, won the battles, played with the error of the rival," Messi continued. "We couldn't risk much by playing with passes to the back. In the first half we made a couple passes to the back and the water would stop it, and complicated it. We did the game we could with the water."
Although a team of Argentina's quality will be disappointed with the draw, Lionel Scaloni's side still sits in first place in the South American World Cup Qualifying table with 19 points from nine matches. La Albiceleste will now shifts its focus toward its Bolivia clash on Oct. 15 at the famed Estadio Mâs Monumental, the home of Argentinian club River Plate.