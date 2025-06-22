Lionel Messi’s Tattoos: Meanings, Designs and Stories Behind His Ink
These days, being covered in tattoos is practically part of the uniform for professional soccer players. From sleeves and chest pieces to full-back designs, ink is everywhere on the pitch. In fact, it’s now rarer to see a top player without tattoos than one sporting them.
Lionel Messi—widely regarded as the greatest soccer player of all time—is no exception. In true Messi fashion, he was actually something of a trailblazer in the tattoo world, among the first global superstars to proudly show off extensive ink.
Over the years, his tattoos have taken on a life of their own, inspiring fans around the world and becoming part of his iconic image.
But with so many tattoos—and each one deeply personal—it can be hard to keep track of them all, let alone understand what they mean.
Don’t worry—we’ve done the digging for you. Here’s a full breakdown of Lionel Messi’s tattoos, their meanings, and the stories behind his ink.
Messi’s Leg Tattoos: Football, Family & Career Milestones
Messi’s leg tattoos are arguably the most iconic in his entire collection.
His famous left leg tells a visual story of transformation—both personal and professional. The lower half is now dominated by a bold block of black ink, a striking design choice that covers up earlier tattoos, including a sword, angel wings, and a red rose.
Peeking through the blackout are several important symbols: the handprints of his first-born son, Thiago, along with his name. Just above, the number 10—a tribute to the iconic shirt he’s worn for both club and country—sits beside a soccer ball and above the crest of FC Barcelona, etched into his shin. There's also a 'Five of Cups' playing card.
Above his ankle on his right leg, Messi has inked the names and birthdates of all three of his sons: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro—a proud and permanent tribute to fatherhood.
Right Arm Sleeve: Faith, Culture & Family Symbols
Like his leg, Messi’s right arm is covered in deeply meaningful ink—each design a tribute to the people, beliefs, and experiences that have shaped him.
But the sleeve didn’t appear all at once. It was gradually built over several years, evolving into a rich tapestry of symbolism. At the top of his shoulder is a striking image of Jesus Christ wearing a crown of thorns, a clear nod to Messi’s strong Christian faith.
On the inside of his bicep is an eye, widely believed to represent his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, alongside a crown—a symbol she also has tattooed in the same spot, making it a shared piece of body art.
Further down his arm, a rose window—likely inspired by the famous Santa Maria del Pi church in Barcelona—sits over his elbow. Surrounding it are several vibrant floral designs, including a budding red rose, a pink lotus, and orange blossoms, all intertwined with rosary beads, blending spirituality, beauty, and devotion into a single flowing piece.
Completing the sleeve is a classic pocket watch, encircled by delicate timepiece cogs—a subtle but powerful reminder of the fleeting nature of time, even for a sporting legend.
Back Tattoo: A Tribute to His Mother
One of Messi’s earliest and most heartfelt tattoos is the portrait of his mother, Celia, inked on his left shoulder blade. It’s a fitting tribute—Celia has played a vital role in his life and continues to run the Leo Messi Foundation, which supports children in need around the world.
As for the rest of his torso, it remains mostly untouched. The only other tattoo is a small, easily overlooked pair of red lips on his left hip—another subtle, romantic nod to his wife.
Does Messi Have a World Cup Tattoo?
For all of Messi’s incredible achievements, winning the 2022 World Cup stands as his proudest moment. Surprisingly, though, he doesn’t have a specific tattoo commemorating the win—at least, not directly.
However, shortly after the triumph, Messi added a faint ‘Five of Cups’ tattoo to the front of his left leg. This design—a reference to a Spanish tarot card—carries several layers of meaning.
The number five holds personal significance for Messi: it was one of his early squad numbers, and it represents the five members of his immediate family. But most intriguingly, the tattoo links back to a moment captured in the documentary Sean Eternos: Campeones de América, where Messi and teammates Di María, Lo Celso, Otamendi, Papu Gómez, and Agüero played a card game in which Messi randomly guessed the Five of Cups card—seen later as a premonition of victory.
Following their Copa América win over Brazil in 2021, several players from that group decided to tattoo their cards in celebration—and the superstition carried over into their World Cup belief. For Messi, the Five of Cups is more than a card; it’s a symbol of fate fulfilled.