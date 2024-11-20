Lionel Messi Ties Landon Donovan Record in Argentina's Win Over Peru
Lionel Messi moved one step closer to breaking yet another record in Argentina's 1–0 win over Peru in 2026 World Cup Qualifying action.
It wasn't until the second half that Argentina found the opening goal through a brilliant piece of skill from both Messi and Lautaro Martínez. Messi dribbled through the Peru defense before sending in a curling cross to the center of the penalty area for Martínez to hammer home with a stunning volleyed strike.
The assist was Messi's 58th on the international stage for Argentina, which means the 37-year-old is now tied with United States legend Landon Donovan for the most assists all-time in men's international soccer.
Messi looks to break that record and reach 59 assists when Argentina take the pitch again in 2025 for a pair of World Cup Qualifying matches vs. Uruguay and Brazil. Messi's assist vs. Peru meant that Argentina remained atop the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points from 12 matches.