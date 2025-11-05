Lionel Messi, USMNT Stars Headline 2025 MLS Best XI
Major League Soccer announced this season’s Best XI, led by none other than the 2025 MLS Golden Boot winner and MLS MVP favorite Lionel Messi.
The 2025 MLS Best XI highlights the top players at each position following a thrilling regular season. Each player included in the star-studded lineup was voted for by media members, MLS players and MLS club technical staffs.
Players from nine different teams made the cut this year, with Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union and the Vancouver Whitecaps leading the way with two representatives each.
Still, it is Inter Miami’s one inclusion that steals the show. Messi is on track to become the first player in MLS history to win back-to-back MVP awards after recording 48 goal contributions in the regular season.
Check out the other 10 players who join the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in the 2025 MLS Best XI.
2025 MLS Best XI: Full List of Players
Goalkeeper
- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
Defenders
- Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Alex Freeman (Orlando City)
- Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)
- Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union)
Midfielders
- Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Evander (FC Cincinnati)
- Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)
Forwards
- Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
USMNT Players Lead the Way in 2025 MLS Best XI
Four U.S. men’s national team representatives are included in the 2025 MLS Best XI. Alex Freeman, who played nearly every second of this summer’s Gold Cup, earned the nod after a sensational season with Orlando City that helped him become an MLS All-Star and the MLS Young Player of the Year.
Joining him in defense is Tristan Blackmon, who was named MLS Defender of the Year for his contributions to the Vancouver Whitecaps’ stout backline.
Sebastian Berhalter, another player who impressed Mauricio Pochettino at the Gold Cup, takes a midfield spot for the role he played in helping Vancouver rack up a club-record points tally (63) and goal haul (66).
Cristian Roldan takes the place alongside his fellow American midfielder. The Seattle Sounders standout helped power the club to its 2025 Leagues Cup title and most recently recorded two assists in the USMNT’s 2–1 victory over Australia.