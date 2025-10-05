Philadelphia Union Clinch 2025 MLS Supporters’ Shield, Gain Significant Playoff Advantage
The Philadelphia Union put an end to the 2025 Supporters’ Shield race on Saturday night, capturing the MLS regular season title with a 1–0 win over New York City FC at Subaru Park.
Mikael Uhre scored the winning goal for the Union in the 40th minute, and Jamaica international goalkeeper Andre Blake stopped two shots to secure the clean sheet and the victory, bringing Philadelphia to 66 points with two matches remaining.
While other MLS teams, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC provided a late push due to games in hand, the Union needed just a win to seal it on Saturday after the other clubs dropped points the week prior.
By topping the MLS regular season table, the Union have clinched home advantage through the entirety of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs, hosting Game 1 and a potential Game 3 of the first round best-of-three series, and each round that they qualify for after that.
At the same time, they clinched a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, becoming one of 10 MLS teams that are set to chase continental glory.
This year marks the second time the Union have won the Supporters’ Shield, having captured the trophy during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season. Yet, it was the first time they hoisted the authentic trophy, with 2020 seeing them hoist a fake replica made from a Captain America shield-toy due to mail delays.
The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs begin Oct. 22 with the Wild Card matches, and the Union will begin their postseason journey in the first-round against the Eastern Conference Wild Card winner on the weekend of Oct. 24.
The Union have never won an MLS Cup, with their last berth in the final coming back in 2022 when they fell to Gareth Bale and Carlos Vela’s LAFC.
MLS Supporters’ Shield: Every Winner in MLS History
- 1996 – Tampa Bay Mutiny
- 1997 – D.C. United
- 1998 – Los Angeles Galaxy
- 1999 – D.C. United
- 2000 – Kansas City Wizards
- 2001 – Miami Fusion
- 2002 – Los Angeles Galaxy
- 2003 – Chicago Fire
- 2004 – Columbus Crew
- 2005 – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2006 – D.C. United
- 2007 – D.C. United
- 2008 – Columbus Crew
- 2009 – Columbus Crew
- 2010 – Los Angeles Galaxy
- 2011 – Los Angeles Galaxy
- 2012 – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2013 – New York Red Bulls
- 2014 – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2015 – New York Red Bulls
- 2016 – FC Dallas
- 2017 – Toronto FC
- 2018 – New York Red Bulls
- 2019 – Los Angeles FC
- 2020 – Philadelphia Union
- 2021 – New England Revolution
- 2022 – Los Angeles FC
- 2023 – FC Cincinnati
- 2024 – Inter Miami CF
- 2025 – Philadelphia Union