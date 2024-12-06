Lionel Messi Wins MLS' Most Prestigious Award for First Time
Lionel Messi's trophy cabinet continues to pile up. The eight time Ballon d'Or winner was named the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP after his first full season playing for Inter Miami.
Watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by subscribing here
Despite missing 15 games due to injuries and international duty, Messi had the most goal contributions in MLS with 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 games. He became only the third player in league history to have at least 20 goals and 15 assists in a single season, joining Carlos Vela (2019) and Sebastian Giovinco (2015). Messi's win marks the first time an Inter Miami player has won the award as well.
Not to mention, Messi won Copa America for a second time this summer with Argentina. If not for the injury he suffered in the international final, perhaps 40 goal contributions was on the cards. Something he could aim for next season as Miami looks to lift its first MLS Cup.
Lionel Messi Wins Prestigious Award for First Time in Career
With Messi on the pitch, Miami lost only once in the regular season en route to the team breaking the MLS points record and securing the first ever Supporters' Shield title in Miami's history.
Messi is the fifth Argentine to win the MVP award, and second in consecutive years following FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta. He joins Diego Valeri, Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Christian Gomez to round out the Argentinian contingency to be named MVP.
Messi and Miami's season might not have ended the way they or many thought it would after being eliminated by Atlanta United in the playoffs. The team looks to go again next year with another former Barcelona man joining up in Javier Mascherano as head coach.