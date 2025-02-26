Liverpool 2–0 Newcastle United: Player Ratings as Liverpool Strengthen Title Chances
Liverpool defeated Newcastle United and extended their lead atop the Premier League table to 13 points with just 10 games to go for the Reds.
Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring just 11 minutes. Some quick play from Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Díaz set up the Hungarian for the opener who remains a key part of Liverpool's attack. Then, in the second half, Mohamed Salah found Mac Allister as the Argentine fired home a second. It was Salah's 17th assist of the season as he continues to lead the way in both providing and scoring in the Premier League. A Ballon d'Or worthy season that is looking more and more likely to end with domestic silverware.
Newcastle's loss means they fail to overtake Chelsea for fifth in the table trailing the Blues by two points. These two sides will meet again in March for the Carabao Cup final.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
7.2/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7.6/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.0/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.6/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
7.5/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.3/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.8/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
7.7/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.8/10
LW: Luis Díaz
8.6/10
ST: Diogo Jota
6.5/10
SUB: Cody Gakpo (62' for Jota)
6.1/10
SUB: Wataru Endō (77' for Gravenberch)
6.3/10
SUB: Jarell Quansah (77' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.2/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (87' for Mac Allister)
N/A
SUB: Darwin Nunez (87' for Diaz)
N/A