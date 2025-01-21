Liverpool 2-1 Lille: Player Ratings as Reds Secure Bye to Round of 16
Liverpool remained perfect in the Champions League league phase with a win over Lille at home.
Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the 34th minute and nearly had a second as the Egyptian continues to prove invaluable for Arne Slot. Lille's Aissa Mandi was sent off in the second half, but they still found a way to equalize in the 62nd minute through Canada's Jonathan David. It proved to be just five minutes of hope as Harvey Elliott scored to put the home side back in front.
Liverpool cruised from there and secured not only the win, but a direct berth to the round of 16 in the Champions League. Skipping the first round of the knockout stage will give the Reds time to regroup and focus on maintaining their pace in the Premier League amid challengers.
Player ratings from the Reds' seventh league phase win out of seven matches below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. LOSC Lille (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Alisson Becker
6.3/10
RB: Conor Bradley
7.0/10
CB: Jarell Quansah
7.2/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk (c)
6.7/10
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas
7.7/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.8/10
CM: Curtis Jones
7.3/10
RM: Mohamed Salah
7.9/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
6.5/10
LM: Luis Diaz
7.7/10
ST: Darwin Nunez
8.0/10
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (46' for Gravenberch)
6.6/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (46' for Jones)
7.4/10
SUB: Wataru Endo (64' for Szoboszlai)
6.2/10
SUB: Federico Chiesea (74' for Diaz)
6.2/10
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (86' for Bradley)
n/a
LOSC Lille Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Player
Rating
GK: Lucas Chevalier
7.5/10
RB: Aissa Mandi
5.2/10
CB: Bafode Diakite
5.9/10
CB: Alexsandro Ribeiro
6.6/10
LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson
6.3/10
CM: Benjamin Andre
5.9/10
CM: Ngal Ayel Mukau
5.8/10
RM: Mitchel Bakkar
6.0/10
LM: Remy Cabella
6.8/10
AM: Hakon Arnar Haraldsson
6.1/10
ST: Jonathan David
7.2/10
SUB: Thomas Meunier (63' for Bakker)
6.7/10
SUB: Osame Sahraoui (63' for Cabella)
6.6/10
SUB: Ismaily (74' for Gudmundsson)
6.1/10
SUB: Ayyoub Bouaddi (74' for Mukau)
6.2/10