Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings From An Enthralling Encounter At Anfield
Liverpool and Manchester United tied 2-2 at Anfield in a pulsating Premier League match, where the away side fought back late to earn a deserved point.
This frenetic end-to-end encounter was nearly scuppered by heavy snowfall around the city of Liverpool on Saturday evening; Liverpool had the better of the opening exchanges of a well-contested first half.
Cody Gakpo prodded a close-range effort narrowly wide of goal, before visiting goalkeeper Andre Onana denied Mac Allister with an outstretched leg.
Man United posed a continual threat on the counterattack and squandered two fantastic opportunities in the first half when Amad somehow skewed his header away from goal from three yards out, while Hojlund was thwarted by Alisson after the Danish striker broke through on goal.
The visitors merited a goal and got one in brilliant fashion when Lisandro Martinez blasted the ball off the underside of the crossbar to put his side in front.
This was Manchester United’s first goal at Anfield in eight years, but Liverpool responded with a magnificent leveller when Gakpo cut in from the left and fired the ball beautifully into the top corner. with his right.
Liverpool looked set to clinch all three points, when Mohamed Salah punished De Ligt’s handball by dispatching his penalty past Onana to give the home side the lead.
However, Amad secured a point for United when the winger swept in Garnacho's cross low past Alisson with ten minutes to go. Harry Maguire then missed a tremendous chance in injury time to snatch all three points for the Red Devils when he directed his shot over the bar from Joshua Zirkzee’s cutback.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Alisson
6/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
6.7/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.5/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
6.6/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
6.5/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.8/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.7/10
RM: Mohamed Salah
7.7/10
AM: Curtis Jones
6.4/10
LM: Cody Gakpo
7.7/10
ST: Luis Diaz
6.4/10
SUB: Diogo Jota ('60 for Jones)
6.1/10
SUB: Darwin Nunez ('60 for Diaz)
6.4/10
SUB: Conor Bradley ('86 for Alexander-Arnold)
n/a
SUB: Harvey Elliott ('86 for Gakpo)
n/a
- Subs not used: Chiesa, Endō, Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Andre Onana
6.7/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
6.2/10
CB: Harry Maguire
7.1/10
CB: Lisandro Martinez
8.3/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.2/10
CM: Manuel Ugarte
7.0/10
CM: Kobbie Mainoo
6.7/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
7.4/10
AM: Amad Diallo
8.1/10
AM: Bruno Fernandes
8.7/10
ST: Rasmus Højlund
6.4/10
SUB: Alejandro Garnacho ('71 for Mainoo)
6.0/10
SUB: Leny Yoro ('83 for de Ligt)
n/a
SUB: Joshua Zirkzee ('87 for Hojlund)
n/a
- Subs not used: Bayındır, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Malacia, Antony
Player of the Match: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
