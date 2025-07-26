Liverpool 2–4 AC Milan: Player Ratings As Reds Suffer Surprise Friendly Defeat
Liverpool suffered their first pre-season friendly defeat of the summer on Saturday as they were beaten 4–2 by AC Milan in Hong Kong.
There was another series of touching tributes to Diogo Jota before kick-off at Kai Tak Sports Park following the tragic passing of the Liverpool forward, and his compatriot Rafael Leão honoured him with his goal celebration after giving Milan the lead against the run of play following a swift counter-attack.
Milan continued to threaten on the break but Liverpool’s territorial dominance eventually resulted in the equaliser. 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha teed up Dominik Szoboszlai just inside the penalty area, with the Hungarian producing a sumptuous yet unorthodox finish that nestled in Mike Maignan’s top corner.
Christian Pulisic, who had assisted Leão’s opener, twice came close to restoring Milan’s lead as he fired one effort inches wide before stinging Alisson’s palms. Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah came close to volleying Liverpool in front at the other end, but an energetic first half ultimately finished level.
Liverpool made nine changes during the half-time break and the new look side quickly found themselves trailing after the restart. Another devastating Milan counter sliced through the Reds, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek calmly converting Leão’s pass from close range.
It was a familiar tale for Liverpool on the hour mark as they were once again undone by a lightning quick breakaway from Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers found acres of space in behind the advanced Milos Kerkez and picked out half-time substitute Noah Okafor on the edge of the penalty area, with the Switzerland international lasering an exquisite finish beyond Giorgi Mamardashvili.
Liverpool continued to pile bodies forward as they sought a route back into the match, with Ryan Gravenberch coming close to reducing the deficit. The Dutchman crashed the crossbar from range, with his international teammate Jeremie Frimpong almost netting to a first goal for the Reds shortly afterwards.
Liverpool did eventually pull a goal back in the third minute of stoppage time as Cody Gakpo glanced an inch-perfect header beyond Pietro Terracciano, but an embarrassing mix-up between Kostas Tsimikas and Mamardashvili just moments later saw Okafor add a fourth for Milan and condemn the Reds to a frustrating defeat.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Alisson
7.1
RB: Luca Stephenson
6.4
CB: Ryan Gravenberch
6.8
CB: Virgil van Dijk
6.4
LB: Andy Robertson
6.2
CM: Harvey Elliott
6.7
CM: Tyler Morton
6.1
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.0
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.4
ST: Harvey Elliott
6.6
LW: Rio Ngumoha
7.6
SUB: Trey Nyoni (33’ for Morton)
6.5
SUB: Giorgi Mamardashvili (46’ for Alisson)
6.0
SUB: Conor Bradley (46’ for Stephenson)
6.2
SUB: Ibrahima Konaté (46’ for Van Dijk)
7.8
SUB: Kostas Tsimikas (46’ for Szoboszlai)
5.8
SUB: Milos Kerkez (46’ for Robertson)
6.7
SUB: Curtis Jones (46’ for Elliott)
6.3
SUB: Jeremie Frimpong (46’ for Salah)
7.1
SUB: Ben Doak (46’ for Wirtz)
6.1
SUB: Cody Gakpo (46’ for Ngumoha)
7.8
SUB: Tyler Morton (63’ for Gravenberch)
6.1
Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK).
AC Milan Player Ratings (3-5-2)
*Player ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Mike Maignan
6.6
CB: Fikayo Tomori
7.0
CB: Malick Thiaw
7.8
CB: Strahinja Pavlović
6.9
RWB: Alexis Saelemaekers
7.9
CM: Youssouf Fofana
7.0
CM: Samuele Ricci
7.2
CM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek
8.1
LWB: Davide Bartesaghi
6.7
ST: Christian Pulisic
7.8
ST: Rafael Leão
8.2
SUB: Pietro Terracciano (46’ for Maignan)
6.6
SUB: Noah Okafor (46’ for Pulisic)
8.3
SUB: Matteo Gabbia (46’ for Pavlović)
6.2
SUB: Yunus Musah (46’ for Fofana)
6.6
SUB: Samuel Chukwueze (63’ for Leão)
6.4
SUB: Warren Bondo (63’ for Loftus-Cheek)
6.2
SUB: Pervis Estupiñán (63’ for Bartesaghi)
6.2
SUB: Filippo Terracciano (78’ for Tomori)
5.9
SUB: Christian Comotto (78’ for Ricci)
N/A
SUB: Matteo Duțu (84’ for Thiaw)
N/A
SUB: Vittorio Magni (84’ for Saelemaekers)
N/A
Subs not used: Lorenzo Torriani (GK), Álex Jiménez, Mattia Liberali, Lorenzo Colombo.