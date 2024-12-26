Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City: Player Ratings as the Reds Go Seven Points Clear
Liverpool defeated Leicester City on Boxing Day to go seven points clear atop the Premier League table with a game in hand.
Leicester City opened the scoring stunning Anfield just six minutes in. The Reds didn't let the goal get to their heads though as they continuously put pressure on Jakub Stolarczyk's goal. Eventually, Cody Gakpo found a way through in first half stoppage time to level the score before heading into the tunnel.
Curtis Jones scored just four minutes into the second half to put Liverpool in front and the Reds never looked back. Mohamed Salah put the game out of reach extending his lead in the golden boot race to three over Erling Haaland.
A successful Boxing Day not just on the pitch, but around the league as well with Chelsea and Manchester City dropping points. As we head into 2025, the Premier League dream is only going to grow stronger for Arne Slot.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
5.9/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
7.7/10
CB: Joe Gomez
7.8/10
CB: Virgil Van Dijk
7.8/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
7.8/10
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.9/10
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
8.5/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
8.5/10
AM: Curtis Jones
7.7/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
8.7/10
ST: Darwin Núñez
6.5/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (78' for Núñez)
6.0/10
SUB: Dominik Szoboszlai (78' for Jones)
5.8/10
SUB: Kostas Tsimikas (86' for Robertson)
6.0/10
SUB: Wataru Endo (86' for Gravenberch)
5.9/10
SUB: Harvey Elliot (90' for Mac Allister)
6.0/10
Leicester City Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Jakub Stolarczyk
6.0/10
RB: James Justin
6.3/10
CB: Conor Coady
5.9/10
CB: Jannik Vestergaard
6.4/10
LB: Victor Kristiansen
5.8/10
DM: Boubakary Soumaré
5.7/10
DM: Harry Winks
6.0/10
RW: Jordan Ayew
8.0/10
AM: Bilal El Khannous
6.3/10
LW: Stephy Mavididi
7.4/10
ST: Patson Daka
6.1/10
SUB: Facundo Buonanotte (64' for El Khannous)
5.5/10
SUB: Oliver Skipp (65' for Winks)
6.2/10
SUB: Bobby Reid (87' for Mavididi)
6.1/10
SUB: Memeh Caleb Okoli (94' for Coady)
N/A