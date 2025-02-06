Liverpool 4-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings as Reds Advance to Carabao Cup Final
Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the Carabao Cup final.
The Reds were back to their very best in the second leg in front of their home support at Anfield. Tottenham dug in and defended well for the first 30 minutes of the game, but there was a feeling of inevitability. Mohamed Salah played a cross into the box with the outside of his left foot that found its way to Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman fired a shot past Antonin Kinsky to head into halftime level. Just six minutes out of the tunnel in the second half, Salah buried a penalty won by Darwin Nunez.
Dominik Szoboszlai added a third in the 75th minute and Virgil van Dijk a fourth to cap off a memorable night at Anfield.
The score finished 4-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate to secure Liverpool another Carabao Cup final berth. This final marks Liverpool's third in four seasons as the Reds come in as the title holders. If they best Newcastle United, it'll be the third time in four years they've lifted the trophy and the first of the Arne Slot era.
For Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou's quest for silverware in his second season, hopes now lie in the FA Cup and Europa League.
Player ratings from the Reds' victory below.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher
7.2/10
RB: Conor Bradley
8.5/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.6/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
8.4/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
7.9/10
CM: Curtis Jones
7.7/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
8.2/10
RM: Mohamed Salah
8.9/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.9/10
LM: Cody Gakpo
8.5/10
ST: Darwin Nunez
8.0/10
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (72' for Jones)
7.2/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (72' for Nunez)
6.1/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (82' for Salah)
N/A
SUB: Luis Diaz (82' for Gakpo)
N/A
SUB: Jarell Quansah (82' for Van Dijk)
N/A