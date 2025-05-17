Liverpool Confirm New Contract for Key Defender
Liverpool have confirmed right-back Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield.
The 21-year-old is set for an increased role under Arne Slot next season following the impending departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the boss publicly putting his faith in Bradley to step up earlier this month.
As a sign of their commitment, Liverpool have confirmed they have tied Bradley down to a new contract as a reward for his continued progress.
“To sign another contract, I’m very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be,” Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com. “You’ve just got to keep your head down and keep working hard.
“It has been a fantastic two years [with the senior team]. Especially since coming back from loan and doing so well last year and continuing that on this year. It’s been really good. So, hopefully we can keep going and keep making more memories.”
When asked about his goals for the duration of his new contract, Bradley continued: “To play even more games but also to win more trophies. I think the whole point of playing football is obviously to win trophies and be successful.
“So the more of them we can win, the better it will be for me and the whole team. Hopefully if we can keep doing that, it’ll be a good next few years at the club.”
Alongside their continued faith in Bradley, Liverpool are also closing in on a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, whose attacking tendancies could see him deployed further forward than Bradley in an attacking role.