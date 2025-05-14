Liverpool's Surprise Jeremie Frimpong ‘Plan’ to Replace Departing Star, per Report
Liverpool appear increasingly likely to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement, but will also use the versatile Netherlands international in an attacking role.
Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool departure was confirmed last week as a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer edges closer, with the right back even booed by sections of the Anfield crowd during Sunday's draw with Arsenal in response to his exit.
The Reds now need a replacement for the Englishman and have turned their attention to Frimpong, who has dazzled at Leverkusen under former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso. He was integral to the club's unbeaten Bundesliga and DFB Pokal double in 2023–24 and has produced 67 goal contributions in his four full seasons with Die Werkself.
The 24-year-old appears set to join the Premier League champions when the season concludes but there are question marks over his potential position at Liverpool. Frimpong has thrived in a right wing back role for Leverkusen and has seldom played in a straight back four over recent years.
However, Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Liverpool not only view Frimpong as a right back capable of sharing minutes with Conor Bradley, they are also keen to utilise his attacking quality by playing him in a more advanced role on the right wing similar to the position he currently thrives in at Leverkusen.
Whether that means a change in formation for Liverpool or that he will occasionally deputise for Mohamed Salah remains to be seen, but Frimpong has been used in the forward line for club and country previously.
The Reds view him as a ”very exciting” replacement for Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot “likes his profile”. With a release clause of just £33.7m ($44.9m) at most, he's an accessible and cost-effective option, too.
Plettenberg admits there is no “full verbal agreement” between Liverpool and the player and that supports recent comments from Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro regarding Frimpong's future.
Speaking with sport.de, he stated: “Jeremie Frimpong has a long contract with us, which also has an exit clause, but we are currently unaware of any transfer.”