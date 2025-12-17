Liverpool Learn Dominik Szoboszlai Injury Return Timeline—Report
Liverpool are “hopeful” of having Dominik Szoboszlai fit and available for the weekend game against Tottenham Hotspur, but no decision will be made until the day before Saturday’s kick off.
Szoboszlai has been one of the rare positives for Arne Slot’s team this season and has played all but seven minutes in the Premier League and Champions League so far, until his enforced withdrawal against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out through injury.
Now, only Virgil van Dijk (2,070) has commanded more minutes than Szoboszlai (2,063) across all competition in a Liverpool shirt in 2025–26.
Fortunately for Slot and Liverpool, initial fears of a potentially lengthy layoff with the ankle problem suffered in that desperately needed 2–0 win over Brighton don’t appear to have materialised.
The Athletic writes that, after a scan earlier this week, the Reds plan to “continue to monitor him closely,” before making a decision on the versatile midfielder on Friday—the Spurs game begins at 5:30 p.m. GMT (12:30 p.m. ET) the following day in north London.
Szoboszlai is thought to have “responded well” to the treatment administered by Liverpool staff and, even if Saturday comes too soon, there is little doubt about his expected return by the time the reigning Premier League champions are due to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec. 27.
However, Joe Gomez, Cody Gakpo and Wataru Endo remain out, as does Jeremie Frimpong, at least near the end of his recovery from a hamstring injury. Saturday will be Liverpool’s first game since Mohamed Salah left for the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt—he hasn’t actually started a Liverpool game since Nov. 22, so the rest of the team are already learning to cope without him.
Szoboszlai: Liverpool Working ‘Every Day’ to Rediscover Form
Earlier this month, having failed to win for the seventh time in a dreadful run of Premier League games after drawing with Sunderland, Szoboszlai sought to reassure fans that the Liverpool players are taking things seriously behind the scenes.
“To get back to winning ways, that is what we are working on every day, trust me,” he said. “When you wake up in the morning, your head [says], ‘Let’s find a solution to win on the weekend or during the week.’ We want to be as smooth as possible but sometimes it doesn’t work, sometimes [opponents] find a solution to play against us and find out how they can hurt us—play long balls, win second balls, getting dirty, crosses, set pieces, long throw-ins, whatever.
“That is what we have to find solutions and answers for. Everything has to change a little bit and then it’s going to be alright. It doesn’t work out as well as we would like. That’s football. That’s why we love football. Sometimes it is hard, but hard times make you stronger.”