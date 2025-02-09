Liverpool Eliminated in FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle in Massive Upset
Liverpool were eliminated from the FA Cup in the fourth round by Plymouth Argyle in the biggest upset of the tournament so far.
A day that Liverpool fans will be quick to forget, but one that Plymouth Argyle fans will remember forever best sums up the performances by both sides.
Arne Slot rotated his Premier League leading side pretty heavily on Saturday in midfield and defense. Still, the Reds were favored to advance against a team sat 24th in the EFL Championship. Darko Gyabi won a penalty in the second half when a flicked ball hit Harvey Elliott's hands. The magic of the cup was alive and well at Home Park when Ryan Hardie buried a penalty past Caoimhin Kelleher in the 53rd minute
Watch the goal below.
Liverpool Eliminated From FA Cup by Plymouth Argyle in Massive Upset
A front line featuring Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz was unable to score against a defense that's conceded a Championship worst 63 goals in 30 games. Players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch were left out of the matchday squad. This is the second time in recent weeks that Slot has suffered a loss with a rotated squad after losing their final Champions League league phase game against PSV.
Though, in that competition, the Reds had already secured a direct bye.
The loss signifies the first competition Liverpool have been eliminated from this season. This is the second time in three seasons that the Merseyside club has been eliminated in the fourth round last losing to Brighton in the 2022-23 season.
They are in the Carabao Cup final, Champions League round of 16 and still top the Premier League table by six points with a game in hand, but the loss is undoubtedly a major disappointment.
Plymouth Argyle advance to the fifth round hoping the magic can continue.