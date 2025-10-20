Liverpool Legend Calls For Drastic Mohamed Salah Action
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher insisted that Mohamed Salah should be dropped given his run of underwhelming performances and the continued tactical issues he causes.
Carragher, who has never ventured into the realm of coaching, fired off his advice to the reigning Premier League champions after watching Arne Slot’s side slump to a 2–1 defeat at home to Manchester United, their fourth consecutive loss across all competitions.
Ignoring the abundance of chances which Liverpool created—Cody Gakpo managed to hit the post three times before finally scoring, creating more xG on his own than the entire United team could muster as a collective—Carragher honed in on Salah. The 33-year-old was notably taken off for the final five minutes as Liverpool pushed to find another equaliser after Harry Maguire’s late header.
Having already demanded Florian Wirtz be dropped, which has happened for Liverpool’s last two matches, Carragher called for Salah to spend some time on the sidelines.
“He should always start at Anfield because Liverpool will be on top, around the edge of the box and more often than not he scores in those situations today,” the Sky Sports pundit mused postgame. “But I do think in the away games and helping your fullback, I don’t think Salah should be starting every game right now, certainly away from home, with the form he’s in.”
Marc Cucurella admitted before the international break that Chelsea targeted Liverpool’s right flank safe in the knowledge that Salah wouldn’t track back. Slot has defended this conscious tactical compromise, but Carragher isn’t convinced.
“It’s interesting that he brought him off. Jürgen Klopp used to bring him off a lot, that shows you in years gone by Mo Salah could have a poor game and be brought off even if he had a bit of extra energy and sharpness.
“We’re at a stage now with Mo Salah where he shouldn’t be playing every game, it shouldn’t be a case of ‘he’s the first name on the team sheet.’
“It should be a case of ‘yes, he’s in your best team, he plays home games,’ but maybe you have to think about Liverpool have two away games, one in Europe, one at Brentford—I don’t think he plays in both of them.”
Liverpool are next in action away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The reliably entertaining Bundesliga outfit could very well test Liverpool’s shaky rearguard but their chaotic approach to defending—they have shipped 22 goals in their last seven games—could offer Salah ample opportunity to get back to scoring ways.
Gary Neville: I’m Not Seeing Physical Decline in Salah—It’s More Surprising
Carragher’s Sky Sports co-pundit Gary Neville also weighed in on the Salah debate. The former Manchester United fullback expressed his surprise at how the 33-year-old forward wasn’t suffering a dip in fitness, but finishing.
“The strange thing in watching Salah is usually a player getting towards the end of his career, what you notice is the physical decline,” Neville told his self-titled podcast. “I’m not seeing a physical decline—some of his sprints look quite sharp, he looks busy in the box. But crazy things like the ball comes to the back post... his technique on his kicking and his crossing, that’s the thing that looks well off.
“There were a couple of moments today at the back post where you’re thinking, ‘that’s not Mo Salah.’ He had that moment where he dragged it really ugly towards the left of the post. That’s just his technique.
“Mo Salah could probably play until he’s 52 and have good technique, so that’s the bit that’s surprising me, the technical bit.”