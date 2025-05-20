Liverpool Midfielder Makes Emotional Exit Admission After Brighton Defeat
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has admitted he will make a decision on his future at the club this summer.
The 22-year-old, a boyhood Liverpool fan, has openly discussed his disappointment towards a season which has brought him just over 800 minutes across all competitions. He made his first Premier League start in the 3–1 defeat to Chelsea after the Reds had been crowned champions, before scoring and assisting in his second start in Monday‘s loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Elliott fronted up to the media after the game and, while he was keen to celebrate Liverpool’s accomplishments this season, he confessed he needs to put his own career first after a campaign on the fringes.
“I think I’ve [shown what I can do] this season,” Elliott told Sky Sports. “It’s been hard with how much I’ve played.
“I’ve tried as hard as I could and whatever happens, happens. It’s football at the end of the day and in my opinion, I just need to do what’s best for my career.
“It’s a tough one because I think every player wants to play each and every game, each and every minute, but sometimes it’s not going to happen. It’s about reflecting and seeing what I can do better in my position and just going from there.
“But you know, I’m here at the moment, still got one game left and I’m fully focused on that.”
Elliott admitted recently that, in an ideal world, he would still be a Liverpool player next season, but the Reds are thought to be open to offers for the young midfielder, who has been linked with Newcastle United.
A fee of £40 million ($53.4 million) is expected to be enough to convince Liverpool to sell Elliott, who arrived as a 16-year-old from Fulham in the summer of 2019 and has racked up 146 appearances across all competitions to date.