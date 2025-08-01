Liverpool Unveil New Adidas Home, Away Kits for 2025–26 Season
Liverpool have released the first home and away kits of their all-new partnership with adidas ahead of the 2025–26 season.
The Reds have not worn adidas gear since 2012, having had manufacturing deals with Warrior, New Balance and Nike, but announced in March that they would return to adidas for the upcoming season.
Having worn Nike kits with temporary squad numbers throughout the start of pre-season, Liverpool will now switch to their new gear which has now hit the shelves.
The home shirt is a pure red base with traditional adidas accents in white, while the away shirt takes more of a nostalgic approach.
An off-white base is amplified by black and red detailing. Liverpool’s club crest is framed within a shield, drawing inspiration from the shape of Anfield’s Main Stand from 1906. Both shirts feature the 97 emblem surrounded by the eternal flames on the beck.
As part of the release, Liverpool also revealed an agreement to donate all profits to the club’s official charity, the LFC Foundation, if fans want to pay tribute to Diogo Jota by getting his name and number on the back of their shirts.
“This is more than just the launch of a new kit—it marks the beginning of a 10-year relationship for LFC and adidas,” said Ben Latty, chief commercial officer. “Since announcing the partnership in March, there’s been a huge sense of anticipation and excitement. This first collection sets the tone for seasons to come.”
Sam Handy, GM at adidas football, added: “The return of adidas to Liverpool FC is a momentous occasion for us. Seeing our iconic three stripes adorning Liverpool FC kits again is something we’re incredibly proud of.
“The Home jersey is a true representation of the Liverpool DNA—classy and understated, while the away jersey pays homage to the club’s rich history. I speak on behalf of everyone at adidas when I say this is just the start of an incredible journey and we’re extremely excited for what’s to come.”
Fans will get their first glimpse of the new home kit in action during the friendly double-header against Athletic Club at Anfield on August 4. The away will make its debut in Liverpool Women’s pre-season friendly against Aston Villa on August 9, with Arne Slot’s side pulling on the shirt 24 hours later for the Community Shield.