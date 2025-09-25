Liverpool Confirm New Long-Term Contract for Breakout Star
Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha has signed his first professional contract, the Reds have confirmed.
Ngumoha opted to swap Chelsea for Liverpool in the summer of 2024 and has broken through into Arne Slot’s first team this season, with four appearances to his name and a goal on his Premier League debut against Newcastle United.
Having turned 17 late last month, Ngumoha has now seen his scholarship converted to a professional contract.
The Daily Mail revealed earlier this week that Ngumoha’s contract, which runs for the next three years, is worth around £1,000 ($1,300) per week—in keeping with a club policy which restricts the amount of money offered to young players.
2025–26 has already been a whirlwind season for Ngumoha, who came off the bench in the final minute of August’s meeting with Newcastle to net a late equaliser just four days before his 17th birthday.
Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah was eager to offer some advice to Ngumoha in the aftermath, warning the youngster to keep his head down and ignore the noise that has inevitably followed.
“He’s still so young,” Salah told Men in Blazers. “I told him after the game, ‘Just leave the social media alone.’
“OK, you can be happy about the goal with your family, with your friends. Enjoy the moment to the max because it’s like your first moments in football. But don’t really get engaged and just get your appreciation from the outside world because it’s always going to be fake.
“You’re going to always try to seek that, that feeling from outside, if you just get the appreciation from outside.
“So what future is waiting for him depends how he’s going to handle the situation. How are we going to work? I need to work hard and just stay humble because he’s very young. I told him that some players peak too early and they’re going to struggle after that.
“I really wish him the best. He has a good group and we always try to speak with him, and the manager also speaks to him, so he just needs to stay humble and work and we will see.”