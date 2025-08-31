Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Arsenal: Szoboszlai Stunner Earns Reds Crucial 1–0 Win
Dominik Szoboszlai’s thumping long-range free kick earned Liverpool a vital 1–0 victory over Premier League title rivals Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.
The reigning champions had been unconvincing victors in clashes with Bournemouth and Newcastle United to kick off the season and they knew significant improvements were required to overcome their title rivals. Unsurprisingly after several uncertain defensive displays, Liverpool were eager to compose themselves in the opening exchanges and avoid offering their visitors any encouragement.
In order to achieve such defensive stability, the reigning champions surrendered their attacking invention. Despite scoring seven times in their opening two matches, they were reduced to just two shots in the first half as they struggled to unlock Arsenal’s stubborn rearguard. Their myriad of forward stars were anonymous as the Gunners shaded a cagey first half.
Arne Slot resisted the temptation to make changes at the half-time break and thought he had been rewarded for his faith on the hour mark as Liverpool had the ball in Arsenal’s net. Hugo Ekitiké bundled home on the goal line after an almighty scramble following Florian Wirtz’s effort, but the flag was rightly raised against the offside Cody Gakpo for his impact in the build-up.
Liverpool continued to show greater attacking urgency as the second period wore on but struggled to engineer clear-cut opportunities—shots repeatedly thwacking off lunging Arsenal bodies as the Reds looked for the breakthrough.
But the Reds did eventually conjure up the all-important opener via an outrageous strike from Szoboszlai. The Liverpool midfielder, who was operating as a makeshift right back, thundered an exceptional 32-yard free kick beyond Raya and off the inside of the post, an effort greeted by a deafening roar from the Anfield crowd.
Liverpool had to keep their composure until the full-time whistle under increasing waves of Arsenal pressure, but they admirably held firm to clinch a crucial three points—and deliver a psychological blow to last season’s runners-up early in the title race.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Alisson
8.2
RB: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.5
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
6.9
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.3
LB: Milos Kerkez
7.8
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.7
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.2
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.3
AM: Florian Wirtz
7.6
LW: Cody Gakpo
7.3
ST: Hugo Ekitiké
6.1
SUB: Curtis Jones (61’ for Mac Allister)
6.8
SUB: Federico Chiesa (79’ for Ekitiké)
5.8
SUB: Joe Gomez (79’ for Konaté)
6.5
SUB: Wataru Endo (89’ for Wirtz)
N/A
Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Rio Ngumoha.
Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)
Arsenal (4-3-3): David Raya; Jurriën Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori; Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyökeres, Gabriel Martinelli.
Subs: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Myles Lewis-Skelly, Cristhian Mosquera, Max Dowman, Eberechi Eze, Martin Ødegaard, Andre Harriman-Annous, Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard.