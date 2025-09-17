Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Atletico Madrid: Van Dijk’s Header Sinks Atleti 3–2
Virgil van Dijk’s last-gasp header ensured Liverpool edged a typically spirited Atlético Madrid in their first Champions League outing of the season, with the Reds winning 3–2.
Arne Slot had hinted at a potential Alexander Isak debut on Wednesday night, and the Dutchman succumbed to the wishes of Liverpool supporters by including the club’s record-signing in his starting XI against Diego Simeone’s side.
The Swede garnered much of the pregame attention, but it was a familiar face who stole the show in the opening exchanges. Liverpool, who may well have expected to huff and puff as they did at Turf Moor on Sunday, were 2–0 up inside six minutes, and Mohamed Salah’s fingerprints were all over the Reds’ early blitz.
First, the Egyptian’s drilled free-kick deflected off Andy Robertson and wrong-footed Jan Oblak, then he doubled the home side’s lead following slick combination with the majestic Ryan Gravenberch; bullying his way past a number of Atléti defenders before finishing past Oblak.
It was the nightmare game state for the visitors, who surely set out to contain their hosts and perhaps escape with a point. That’s been Simeone’s trademark on big European nights away from home, anyway.
However, the Spaniards didn’t fold and instead grew into the contest, enjoying much of the ball and successfully exploiting the space in behind Robertson. While they failed to test Alisson between the posts, their threat out wide put Liverpool on notice.
Still, the Reds threatened again to run away with the contest towards the end of the first half, producing some exhibition-like attacking sequences involving their record summer arrivals. Isak grew into the bout and fired two shots at Oblak’s goal, while Florian Wirtz quickly developed a rapport with Liverpool’s new No. 9.
Atléti’s late first-half strike thus came against the run of play, but Marcos Llorente was never going to leave Anfield without getting himself on the scoresheet—even if the video assistant referee (VAR) curiously overlooked Antoine Griezmann‘s offside position. The fullback named his dog “Anfield” off the back of his brace in the memorable 2019–20 last 16 second leg, during which he scored twice to send Atléti through.
That altered the mood at the start of the second half, with both managers shifting their personnel in a bid to land the crucial fourth goal. Liverpool were able to curate some divine counter-attacking moves, one of which led to Salah striking the inside of the post. The hosts looked the more likely, but Llorente doesn’t rock up at Anfield to just score once. With ten minutes remaining, Simeone’s utility man levelled proceedings with an excellent finish from distance, repeating his heroics from March 2020.
The Reds’ penchant for late drama meant the contest was far from over after Llorente’s equaliser, and their set-piece bombardment paid dividends in stoppage-time, as Van Dijk headed home superbly from Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner to win it for the hosts.
Even then, there was still time for one last Atléti chance, as Llorente turned provider for Alexander Sørloth, but the substitute’s header was easy for Alisson to hold.
Liverpool player ratings below.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Alisson
6.8
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
6.8
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.1
CB: Virgil van Dijk
8.2
LB: Andy Robertson
7.7
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
8.1
DM: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.2
RW: Mohamed Salah
9.0
AM: Florian Wirtz
7.3
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.6
ST: Alexander Isak
6.9
SUB: Hugo Ekitiké (58’ for Isak)
6.4
SUB: Conor Bradley (58’ for Frimpong)
6.6
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (58’ for Gakpo)
6.4
SUB: Rio Ngumoha (74’ for Wirtz)
6.3
SUB: Milos Kerkez (86' for Robertson)
N/A
Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Freddie Woodman (GK), Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni, Wataru Endo, Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns.
Player of the Match: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Atlético Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clément Lenglet, Javi Galán; Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Conor Gallagher, Nico González; Antoine Griezmann, Giacomo Raspadori.
Subs: Juan Musso (GK), Salvi Esquivel (GK), David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Matteo Ruggeri, Nahuel Molina, Rayane Belaid, Koke, Taufik Seidu, Alexander Sørloth, Carlos Martin.