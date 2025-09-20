Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Everton: Reds Extend Winning Run With 2–1 Derby Victory
Liverpool maintained their perfect Premier League record by beating a spirited Everton side 2–1 in the Merseyside derby on Saturday lunchtime.
The 247th instalment of the rivalry started as expected, Liverpool dominating possession and Everton sinking into their own third. The scoreline soon reflected pre-match predictions, too, with Ryan Gravenberch expertly breaking the deadlock. The Dutchman’s lofted finish from an inch-perfect Mohamed Salah pass was greeted by the deafening roar of the Anfield crowd.
Liverpool refused to lift their foot from Everton’s throat in the opening half-hour and were rewarded for their intensity as they doubled their advantage in style. Hugo Ekitiké, who was starting ahead of Alexander Isak, slotted beyond Jordan Pickford at the end of an incisive move, with Gravenberch again instrumental with an excellent assist.
Hopes of only a second Everton victory at Anfield since the turn of the century had all but faded at the half-time whistle, but the away supporters were re-energised just before the hour mark. Idrissa Gueye thundered an effort into Alisson’s top corner to reduce the deficit and set nerves jangling around Anfield.
Everton sensed another defensive implosion from the Reds could be on the cards and they grew in confidence with each passing minute. Jack Grealish was a particular thorn in Liverpool’s side as he wreaked havoc down the wing, but the Toffees struggled to turn promising openings into clear-cut opportunities.
Liverpool looked increasingly uneasy as the seconds ticked down but were just about able to keep their visitors at bay in the dying embers, edging derby day to ensure a sixth successive victory in all competitions.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Alisson
6.6
RB: Conor Bradley
6.8
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.3
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.3
LB: Milos Kerkez
7.5
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
8.8
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
6.6
RW: Mohamed Salah
7.4
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.5
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.9
ST: Hugo Ekitiké
8.0
SUB: Curtis Jones (61’ Mac Allister)
6.9
SUB: Florian Wirtz (61’ for Gakpo)
5.8
SUB: Alexander Isak (67’ for Ekitiké)
6.4
Subs not used: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Jeremie Frimpong, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Rio Ngumoha.
Player of the match: Ryan Gravenberch
Everton (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Joe Garner, Idrissa Gueye; Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Beto.
Subs: Mark Travers (GK), Adam Aznou, Séamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Carlos Alcaraz, Tim Iroegbunam, Tyler Dibling, Dwight McNeil, Thierno Barry.