Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford: Premier League
Liverpool travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to face Brentford in the Premier League.
Serenaded by a rendition of The Cranberries' Zombie, Liverpool dropped points once again to Nottingham Forest in their last game. Whether or not Forest and their supporters were in Arne Slot's head or not, Liverpool must put the performance behind them and get back to winning ways in the title race.
Thomas Frank's Brentford is not to be underestimated. A lethal counter attacking side can cut open the Premier League's best, but on the flip side it's a big moment for Liverpool to show their mentality in the title race.
The Reds will be without Diogo Jota after he scored the equalizer last time out. The Portuguese forward picked up an injury and did not train this week. As well, Joe Gomez is out still because of a hamstring injury. Darwin Nunez is available for selection once again after serving his one game suspension.
Here's how Arne Slot could setup the Reds against Brentford.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—The Brazilian starts once again hoping for a better result.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold starts at the back. He's always a threat to play that killer ball to slice open teams.
CB: Ibrahima Konate—Konate pairs Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defense.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain continues to patrol the back line looking for a clean sheet on the road.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas—Tsimikas comes into the team after assisting Liverpool's equalizer last time out.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Dutchman continues to pair Alexis Mac Alliser.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—Liverpool rolls out their strongest midfield pairing with Mac Allister next to Gravenberch.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah looks to get back to goal scoring ways.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai starts in the 10 role once again.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo starts on the left and should be primed for more minutes given Diogo Jota's injury.
ST: Luis Díaz—The Colombian starts up top, but faces competition from the returning Nunez.