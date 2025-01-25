Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Premier League
Liverpool host Ipswich Town in the Premier League looking to remain unbeaten in the competition since Sept. 14.
The Reds come into the game after their seventh Champions League win of the campaign and a dramatic victory over Brentford. Darwin Nunez rescued Arne Slot's team with two goals in stoppage time opening up a six point gap with Arsenal. Liverpool still have a game in hand, so the lead could grow to as much as nine points more than halfway through the season. Hosting Ipswich Town, a side that currently sit in the relegation zone and conceded six to Manchester City last time out, could give Slot the opportunity to rotate the squad.
Given Slot gave Nunez a start in the Champions League after his heroics, Harvey Elliott could be in line to start after scoring the winner against Lille. Rotating against Ipswich would give Slot the chance to field a stronger side against PSV in search of finishing first in the league phase even after securing a round of 16 bye.
Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones will miss the game, Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference.
Here's how Liverpool could line up as Ipswich Town come to Anfield.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1)
GK: Allison—Allison continues to start in net picking up a clean sheet last time out against Brentford.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold came off the bench against Lille in the Champions League so he should be ready to start in the league.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The French center back comes back into the starting side after Jarell Quansah started in the Champions League.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain continues to play to a high level with uncertainty surrounding his future still in the air.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The Scottish left back comes back into the starting side after Konstantinos Tsimikas played against Lille.
CM: Wataru Endo—Ryan Gravenberch was substituted at halftime and could be in line for a rest giving Endo a starting opportunity.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine returns to the starting lineup
CM: Harvey Elliott—After scoring the winner in the Champions League, Elliott gets the start.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Even if Slot looks at this game as an opportunity to rotate, Salah should be starting once again. As long as the Reds establish an early lead, Salah can be substituted early to preserve his fitness.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo comes back into the starting lineup.
ST: Luis Diaz—Diaz returns to his starting role at striker after Darwin Nunez completed the full 90 against Lille.