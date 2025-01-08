SI

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Carabao Cup

After a shocking draw against Manchester United, Liverpool look to take one step toward Wembley Stadium.

Max Mallow

Mohamed Salah (left) and Cody Gakpo (right) scored last time out and should start once again.
Mohamed Salah (left) and Cody Gakpo (right) scored last time out and should start once again. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

The second Carabao Cup semifinal kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 8 with Liverpool taking on Tottenham Hotspur in north London.

The league leaders look to replicate Newcastle United's result against Arsenal with the Magpies taking a two goal lead on aggregate back home. Liverpool come into the semifinal on the back of a disappointing draw against Manchester United. After rallying for two goals in the second half to take a 2–1 lead, Amad Diallo's 80th minute goal rescued a point for the visitors. It was a missed opportunity for the Reds to extend their lead atop the Premier League, but the semifinal represents a moment to move ever closer to lifting silverware in Arne Slot's first season.

Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt to start the game after Arne Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the Hungarian was suffering from illness. Joe Gomez is also recovering from a hamstring injury leaving the Reds light in defense.

Given Liverpool and Tottenham's form coming into the first leg, the Reds should be favored to get a result heading back to Anfield.

Here's how Liverpool could look for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—After filling in admirably for Alisson, Kelleher returns to the lineup as the cup keeper.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold had a poor showing against Manchester United, but Wednesday's semifinal provides a perfect opportunity to bounce back.

CB: Jarell Quansah—Given Ibrahima Konate's surprise inclusion against Manchester United and Joe Gomez's hamstring injury, Quansah should start as Slot looks to maintain his defense's overall fitness.

CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain will have his defense ready to bounce back from the United draw.

LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas—Tsimikas comes into the side after Robertson started last time out.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch should start, but could be an early substitute if things go Liverpool's way early.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine partners Gravenberch creating one of the most dynamic pivots in England.

RW: Mohamed Salah—Another goal last time out, Salah continues to be Liverpool's talisman.

AM: Curtis Jones—Arne Slot will have to rely on Jones again after casting doubt on Dominik Szoboszlai's availability.

LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo scored against United and continues to improve under Slot.

ST: Luis Díaz—Díaz was substituted in the 60th minute against United so he should be ready to start again.

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer.

