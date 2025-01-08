Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Carabao Cup
The second Carabao Cup semifinal kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 8 with Liverpool taking on Tottenham Hotspur in north London.
The league leaders look to replicate Newcastle United's result against Arsenal with the Magpies taking a two goal lead on aggregate back home. Liverpool come into the semifinal on the back of a disappointing draw against Manchester United. After rallying for two goals in the second half to take a 2–1 lead, Amad Diallo's 80th minute goal rescued a point for the visitors. It was a missed opportunity for the Reds to extend their lead atop the Premier League, but the semifinal represents a moment to move ever closer to lifting silverware in Arne Slot's first season.
Dominik Szoboszlai is a doubt to start the game after Arne Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the Hungarian was suffering from illness. Joe Gomez is also recovering from a hamstring injury leaving the Reds light in defense.
Given Liverpool and Tottenham's form coming into the first leg, the Reds should be favored to get a result heading back to Anfield.
Here's how Liverpool could look for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—After filling in admirably for Alisson, Kelleher returns to the lineup as the cup keeper.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold had a poor showing against Manchester United, but Wednesday's semifinal provides a perfect opportunity to bounce back.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Given Ibrahima Konate's surprise inclusion against Manchester United and Joe Gomez's hamstring injury, Quansah should start as Slot looks to maintain his defense's overall fitness.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The captain will have his defense ready to bounce back from the United draw.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas—Tsimikas comes into the side after Robertson started last time out.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch should start, but could be an early substitute if things go Liverpool's way early.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine partners Gravenberch creating one of the most dynamic pivots in England.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Another goal last time out, Salah continues to be Liverpool's talisman.
AM: Curtis Jones—Arne Slot will have to rely on Jones again after casting doubt on Dominik Szoboszlai's availability.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo scored against United and continues to improve under Slot.
ST: Luis Díaz—Díaz was substituted in the 60th minute against United so he should be ready to start again.