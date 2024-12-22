Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League
Two Carabao Cup semifinalists do battle in the Premier League with Liverpool taking on Tottenham Hotspur.
Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table with a game in hand, but dropped points could see Enzo Maresca's Chelsea leapfrog the Reds. A win is vital and so is a big performance given Tottenham have some momentum after dispatching Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool are without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate once again as Arne Slot hopes he'll get some defensive reinforcements soon. Key players were rested midweek, so Slot should have a fit squad otherwise ready to go.
Here's how Liverpool could look against Spurs.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—With Alisson back from injury, Kelleher is back to starting domestic cups for Liverpool.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The England international starts with Bradley still out.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Quansah partners Van Dijk in defense after completing the full 90 midweek.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The club captain mans the defense looking for a clean sheet.
LB: Joe Gomez—Gomez starts on the left after doing so against Southampton..
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—After resting midweek, the Dutchman comes back into the side.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine played against Southampton after returning from suspension.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah looks to overtake both Erling Haaland and Bukayo Saka in the league leads for goals and assists.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian comes back into the side after not playing midweek.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo scored last time out in the draw against Fulham.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguayan scored midweek and should start up top again.