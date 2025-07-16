Liverpool Rival Newcastle for Hugo Ekitike After Alexander Isak ‘Warning’
When faced with a blunt rebuttal from Newcastle United regarding their approach for Alexander Isak, Liverpool have reportedly made an approach for the Magpies’ leading striker target, Hugo Ekitiké.
After speculative interest at the start of the summer, Liverpool were widely linked with a record-breaking approach for Isak. Initial reports suggested that an opening offer of £120 million ($160.5 million) was quickly rebuffed while an improved second package worth £130 million ($173.8 million) had also been mooted.
Liverpool have been understandably inactive in the transfer market since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva on July 3. No one at the club or around the wider world of football wish to sully the name of this adored character.
As the club return to the pitch, their name has again surfaced in numerous transfer reports. The Athletic claimed on Wednesday that “contact” had been made with Eintracht Frankfurt regarding a deal for Ekitiké.
Liverpool were previously joined by Manchester United and Chelsea in their pursuit of Ekitiké, but now it appears that Newcastle are leading the race. Eddie Howe’s team are said to be lining up an improved offer after their initial bid of £65 million ($86.9 million) was refused, The Telegraph report.
The latest negotiations between Newcastle and Frankfurt have been described as “productive”.
As outlined by multiple outlets, Isak remains “not for sale”. The Magpies are thought to be defiantly “unworried” and “unimpressed” with Liverpool’s attempts to dislodge him. But the Swedish striker remains Arne Slot’s priority and their interest in Ekitiké is billed as a “threat” to Newcastle.
Ekitiké’s price tag remains firmly set at £86.7 million ($116.3 million), per BILD, with Liverpool thought to be negotiating for the Frenchman and Isak at the same time.
The 22-year-old Frankfurt forward is raw but exciting. Tall, at 6’3, but not a natural header of the ball, the long-limbed striker offers a unique profile. Arguably, the centre-forward in world football most similar to Ekitiké is Isak—which explains why Newcastle and Liverpool would be interested.