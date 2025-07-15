Liverpool ‘Make Record-Breaking Approach’ to Newcastle Over Alexander Isak
Liverpool have contacted Newcastle United to discuss a record-breaking move for striker Alexander Isak, it has emerged.
The Reds are looking to sign a new out-and-out striker this summer as they prepare to bid farewell to Darwin Núñez, and they have long been linked with a blockbuster move for Isak, although a reported price tag of £150 million ($201.7 million) has prevented the move from getting off the ground.
Isak is thought to be the dream target for Liverpool and The Athletic now claim an approach has been made to Newcastle to explore the terms of such a deal.
It is stressed that Liverpool have denied having placed a bid for Isak, but Arne Slot’s side did make clear their willingness to pursue a move at around the £120 million ($161.4 million) mark.
Such a fee would make Isak the most expensive player in Premier League history—the title currently held by Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz after his £116 million ($156 million) move to Anfield earlier this summer.
Newcastle have dismissed the approach, insisting they have no need or desire to offload Isak this summer. Indeed, the plan is to offer the Sweden international a new contract.
The Times, however, claim Newcastle are now bracing for a bid from Liverpool worth as much as £130 million ($174.8 million).
Liverpool may have been sparked into action by Newcastle’s approach to Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitiké. Eddie Howe dreams of pairing Ekitiké up with Isak and the Frenchman is not seen as a replacement.
Crucially, Ekitiké is a known target for Liverpool, who are one of a number of Premier League sides to have explored his signature this summer. Ekitiké is valued at €100 million (£86.8 million, $116.7 million).
Sky Sports News now state Liverpool are ready to rival Newcastle for Ekitiké, having been informed that they will not be able to sign Isak this summer.
Elsewhere, Liverpool have also rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for winger Luis Díaz, who has asked to leave the club this summer. The Reds are adamant they will not sell the Colombia international.