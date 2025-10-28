‘Convinced’—Liverpool’s Take on Wild Arne Slot Sack Rumours
Liverpool officials reportedly recognise the need for an immediate change in form but are “100% convinced” that Arne Slot is the man to take the club forward.
After exceeding expectations in his debut season by leading Liverpool to the Premier League glory, Slot has been unable to maintain those standards after a summer which saw the Reds produce the most expensive transfer window in history to recruit the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitiké.
A series of late goals helped spark an early sequence of wins, but Liverpool have lost five of their last six games, including four successive defeats in the Premier League. That sudden downturn in performance has led to gossip and speculation about Slot’s long-term future.
In the face of Slot’s first real challenge at Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano states Liverpool’s faith in the Dutch boss remains unwavering and there are no plans to even consider making a change in the dugout.
Liverpool still trust Slot to turn things around and are “100% convinced” he is capable of doing so, recognising the changes to the make-up of the squad are likely to have left the Reds lacking fluidity and cohesion.
Liverpool Players Still Backing Arne Slot
Helping Slot’s cause is the fact that he is still understood to retain the support of the squad, who are happy to give the manager time to find a solution to their struggles.
Indeed, the overall understanding at Liverpool is that their recent defeats—against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Chelsea, Manchester United and Brentford—have been down to tactical issues and teams taking an approach to matches which Liverpool have not been able to counter.
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who recently argued the Reds were approaching a “crisis”, put the issues down to a lack of physicality in the squad as they fail to deal with long throws and set pieces.
The hope is that Slot will soon find a way to adjust his tactics, or change his personnel, and counter the issues which have sparked the slump in form.
Slot’s next chance to alleviate the pressure comes on Wednesday with a Carabao Cup fourth-round meeting with Palace, who started this run of defeats and also beat the Reds in the Community Shield to open the new season.