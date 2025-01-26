SI

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Sets Remarkable New Club Record

No player has won more matches than van Dijk after reaching 300 appearances in all competitions in the club's history.

Joel Mians

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk celebrated his 300th club appearance on Saturday with a 4–1 home thrashing of Ipswich in the Premier League.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk achieved a remarkable milestone on Saturday, after making his 300th appearance for the club at Anfield in a 4–1 thrashing of Ipswich.

The Reds' captain has now won the most matches in all competitions after reaching 300 matches than any other player in the club's history, with the win over Ipswich marking the Dutchman's 209th victory in a Liverpool shirt in all competitions.

Liverpool players with the highest win percentage after making 300 appearances

Player

Win Percentage

Virgil van Dijk

69.7%

Trent Alexander-Arnold

67.2%

Andrew Robertson

66.4%

Mohamed Salah

64.4%

James Milner

62.1%

Alan Kennedy

60.5%

Mark Lawrenson

60.1%

Kenny Dalglish

60%

The 33-year-old joined Liverpool back in Jan. 2018, after making a £75 million move from Southampton, and has since won seven major honors in his time at the club, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in '20, the club's first top-flight title in 30 years. He also won the PFA Players' of the Year in the 2018–19 season and finished second behind Lionel Messi for that year's Ballon d'Or award.

The Dutchman has been pivotal to the club's strong start to the season under new head coach Arne Slot with the Reds sitting atop the Premier League, six points ahead of Arsenal and with a game in hand. Liverpool have also won all seven Champions League matches played this campaign to seal passage into the round of 16 with a game to spare.

However, his Liverpool future remains uncertain beyond this season with his contract set to expire this summer, and with no contract extension yet agreed between him and the club.

Speaking after the 4–1 win against Ipswich on Saturday, van Dijk said: "There will be a day one day when I reflect on everything that's happened to me at Liverpool. Then I'll have a proper think about what stands out.

"Hopefully there are still good things to come. I have no idea (how many more appearances I'll make). How many left this season? Hopefully, those are guaranteed and then I don't know what the future will bring."

